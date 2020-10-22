Lime hopes to speed towards net zero with new science-based 2030 goal

Company unveils raft of new sustainability commitments as it announces plan to collaborate on low carbon transport and air pollution advocacy and awareness programmes with WWF

Electric bike and scooter company Lime has unveiled plans to achieve net zero emissions across its business and value chain by 2030 by transitioning its operations to clean energy, investing in sustainable manufacturing and technologies, and switching its operations fleet to electric vehicles (EVs).

The company, which is headquartered in California and operates in more than 30 countries, confirmed today that it plans to become a carbon negative company by 2025, before achieving net zero five years later.

The targets have been verified by the Science-Based Targets initiative as being aligned with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global temperature increases to 1.5C.

Lime explained it would meet its new goals by transitioning all its offices and warehouses to clean energy and by switching all its operations vehicles to electric models, noting that currently only its buildings in the UK, US, Germany and France were powered by renewables. It also said it plans to phase out its fossil fuelled operations fleet in Europe in early 2021 and worldwide by "2023 at the latest".

And, as part of efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of its broader supply chain, the firm said it would invest in sustainable manufacturing processes that could lower the embodied carbon of its scooters and bikes, revealing plans to soon introduce a lower carbon scooter that would have a longer lifespan and higher recycled and low carbon materials content than previous models.

In addition, the company said it plans to undertake 'second-life' pilot projects for batteries contained in its scooters and bikes and purchase carbon offsets to tackle any remaining emissions.

Lime announced its enhanced climate targets on the same day as it confirmed a major partnership with WWF, which will see the firm work with the NGO on public awareness campaigns that promote cleaner modes of transportation and on local advocacy that advances greener urban mobility and pollution reduction programmes across the cities that it operates in in.

Jennifer Lenhart, global lead for cities at WWF, emphasised that building awareness of low carbon transport choices among citizens would be key to delivering healthier, pollution-free cities. "Transport choices and availability plays a key role in the carbon intensity of city mobility," she said. "As cities build back post Covid-19, we need to rethink transport alternatives, tackling air pollution, carbon emissions and congestion, working with policymakers to move from car-centric urban design to more human-centred, low carbon and active transportation, like walking, cycling and shared micromobility."

Lime chief executive Wayne Ting also hailed the new partnership. "We believe the future of urban mobility is shared, is electric, and must be carbon-free," he said. "We're thrilled to partner with WWF to make tangible progress in addressing the climate crisis while helping make cities healthier and more connected."

WWF and Lime's 'Ride Green' project will launch in more than a dozen countries worldwide, including the UK, US, Canada, Spain, and Italy, the partners said.

Carol Browner, EPA administrator under the Clinton presidency and director of climate policy in the Obama administration, also commended the partnership. "By pairing Lime's commitments to extensive carbon reductions throughout its business and supply chain with broader local engagement with WWF on micro mobility's impact, this partnership has the opportunity to demonstrate just how transformational new mobility options can be for cities and reducing carbon," she said.