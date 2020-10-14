Join us today at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020

The annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards will be broadcast today and tomorrow afternoon, providing a chance to celebrate the best of the British green economy

This afternoon BusinessGreen will kick off the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards with the first of two broadcasts announcing all this year's winners and highly commended entries.

The shows are free to view through the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards website starting at 4pm each afternoon, and will also be available on demand after the event.

As well as celebrating all this year's finalists and announcing all the winners and highly commended entries, the ceremony will feature speeches from BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, government Business Minister Paul Scully, and Maria Mendiluce, chief executive of the We Mean Business coalition.

There will also be acceptance speeches from this year's Politician of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards winners.

"We're obviously disappointed that for the 10 anniversary of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards it has not been possible to stage the annual gala dinner and ceremony," said Murray. "But hopefully we can recreate some of the excitement and enthusiasm that the awards always generates with our virtual show. We hope you are able to join us this week in celebrating the best of this most crucial sectors after one of the most challenging and eventful years in modern history."

The awards will be broadcast here at 4pm today and 4pm tomorrow. You can also register to attend and receive a reminder ahead of the event starting. Plus you can take part virtually through social media using the hashtag #BGLAwards.

This afternoon BusinessGreen will announce the winners and highly commended entries for the:

Consultancy of the Year

ESG Investor of the Year

Communications Agency of the Year

Employee Engagement Campaign of the Year

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

Energy Efficiency Project of the Year

Green Infrastructure Project of the Year

Circular Economy Project of the Year

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Green Building Project of the Year

Transport Project of the Year

Then tomorrow from 4pm the winners and highly commended entries from the following categories will be announced: