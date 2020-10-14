BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: The Big Questions with ScottishPower

VIDEO: ScottishPower's head of innovation, sustainability and quality, Barry Carruthers, takes our questions on the importance of clean energy, industry trends, and hopes for reaching net zero

ScottishPower became the first of the UK's 'Big Six' energy suppliers to quit fossil fuels in 2018 after selling its gas business to Drax, and it now generates all of its power from onshore and offshore wind.

Ahead of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, for which ScottishPower is in the running for the Company of the Decade award, the firm's head of innovation, sustainability and quality, Barry Carruthers, answers our Big Questions (with a little help from his children Rose and Charlie) on the importance of clean energy, industry trends, and hopes for reaching net zero.

