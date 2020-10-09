Net Zero Skills Summit: Last chance to register

Anyone interested in getting a green job or recruiting a green workforce should register now for the UK's first Net Zero Skills Summit, which takes place on Monday morning

The Net Zero Skills Summit kicks off next Monday morning at 9:30am, meaning there is only a few days left to register for the inaugural event.

Hosted as part of the Net Zero Festival Fringe in association with National Grid, the Net Zero Skills Summit will bring together hundreds of leading experts and executives to discuss how the UK can bridge a looming skills gap and make green jobs creation a core part of the economic recovery.

The half day virtual conference is free to attend and anyone can register through the event website.

The line-up of keynote speakers includes Nicola Shaw, executive director at National Grid, head of the Environmental Justice Commission Luke Murphy, Nick Molho of the Aldersgate Group of businesses, and Sharan Burrow, general secretary at the International Trade Union Confederation.

In addition, a series of panels and workshops will explore how young people are engaging with net zero job opportunities, how SMEs can tackle the net zero skills gap, how to improve diversity across the green economy, and how to recruit and train a net zero workforce.

"The net zero transition is going to create literally millions of new jobs, but concerns are already emerging about the ability of businesses to fill green vacancies and the impact of decarbonisation on incumbent industries," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "As such, developing a net zero skills base is one of the top priorities that needs addressing if the UK is to get on track to meet its long term climate goals and seize the opportunities provided by emerging clean technologies.

"The Net Zero Skills Summit provides an invaluable opportunity to both explore the various skills challenges and opportunities associated with the net zero transition and learn about the best practices that can help bridge the looming skills gap.

"Anyone interested in either getting a green job or recruiting a green workforce should register as soon as possible."