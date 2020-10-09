Global Briefing: Biden mulls plan for US 'Climate Tzar'

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

From Dutch green ammonia to rows over South Korean coal, BusinessGreen rounds up all the green business headlines from around the world this week

Biden transition team weighs how to accelerate climate action Joe Biden's transition team is reportedly considering appointing a climate and energy 'czar' to help drive the ambitious net zero transition...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news