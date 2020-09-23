Net Zero Festival: One week to go

Climate Minister Lord Callanan becomes latest speaker to join top line-up of CEOs, campaigners, academics, policymakers, and over 1,000 delegates at the inaugural Net Zero Festival

There is just one week to go to the opening of the world's first Net Zero Festival, which will kick off next Wednesday morning with a series of keynotes on how the net zero transition has emerged as one of the defining business stories of the age.

Against the backdrop of the latest wave of net zero pledges from global corporates, China's confirmation it will aim for net zero emissions by 2060, and growing anticipation that the UK government is poised to launch a raft of green recovery policies, the Net Zero Festival will bring together over 1,000 delegates to jointly explore how the pace of the net zero transition can be accelerated.

Anyone interested in attending is advised to register their place now, ahead of a preview session on the afternoon of Monday 28th, when the Festival will kick off with interviews with corporate sustainability guru John Elkington and environmental lawyer and campaigner Farhana Yamin, as well as a debate on how some leading green businesses are declaring climate emergencies.

The full three day Festival line up, broadcast live from the BT Sport studios in London, will then start on the morning of Wednesday September 30th, with speeches from climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh and chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change Chris Stark.

BusinessGreen can today also confirm that UK Climate Change Minister Lord Callanan has joined the line-up and will take part in a debate on the preparations for next year's crucial COP26 UN Climate Summit.

Thanks to the support of the Festival's partners BusinessGreen is now also able to offer a select number of complimentary passes to executives from non-profits and small businesses who are interested in attending. Press passes are also available to members of the media.

"We've been delighted at the level of support for the Net Zero Festival from partners and delegates alike," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "It really is testament to how the net zero transition has now fully entered the business mainstream and is gaining momentum all the time, despite the immense economic challenges the world faces. Next week the Net Zero Festival will provide an invaluable opportunity for people who are interested in this global movement to connect, learn, and discuss how we can collectively accelerate progress towards a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous net zero emission economy."