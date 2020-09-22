China sets sights on climate neutrality by 2060

In landmark pledge for climate action President Xi announces China will aim to peak CO2 before 2030 and deliver climate neutrality before 2060

China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has for the first time signalled its intention to build a net zero emissions economy, with President Xi Jinping today pledging to ensure the country's emissions peak before 2030, before then delivering 'climate neutrality' by 2060.

It marks the first long-term decarbonisation commitment from China, which had until today only pledged under the Paris Agreement to peak its emissions by around 2030 and cut the carbon intensity of its economy by 60-65 per cent from 2005 levels.

But now China looks to have ramped up its near term ambitions a notch with an aim for peak CO2 emissions "before 2030", alongside addition a new long-term goal for carbon neutrality "before 2060", according to China's official state-run press agency Xinhua.

The landmark pledge came during President Xi's speech via video link to the UN General Assembly this afternoon, during which he promised to bring in more forceful policies and measures in support of China's fight against climate change, according to state-run media network CGTN.

He said the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic showed that humanity must pursue a path towards a green economic recovery and more sustainable lifestyles, and urged all other nations to step up their efforts in support of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Chinese premier then called on all countries to adopt innovative, green and shared development pathways, and to grasp the historic opportunity brought by low carbon technological innovation.

The announcement was immediately hailed as a crucial commitment in the fight against climate change, and one which could have a significant bearing on the level of decarbonisation ambition brought forward by other major economies ahead of next year's critical COP26 UN summit in Glasgow.

Moreover, with China among the world's leading manufacturing bases, as well as the biggest market for renewables and electric vehicles, the net zero signal goal promises to provide the launch pad for a further surge in green economic development worldwide over the coming years.

Richard Black, director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said that while precise details of China's 2060 climate neutrality pledge remain scant at present, the country's promise to end its contribution to climate change "looks like a very significant step forward".

"China isn't just the world's biggest emitter but the biggest energy financier and biggest market, so its decisions play a major role in shaping how the rest of the world progresses with its transition away from the fossil fuels that cause climate change," Black explained. "The announcement today is also a major fillip for the European Union, whose leaders recently urged President Xi to take exactly this step as part of a joint push on lowering emissions, showing that international moves to curb climate change remain alive despite the best efforts of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in the run-up to next year's COP26 in Glasgow."

The pledge follows a joint summit last week between China and the European Union, which saw EU leaders urge China to set a climate neutrality goal for 2060, or potentially face the threat of carbon tariffs from Europe.

A day after the summit, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters the country was "willing to contribute more and we are now considering a mid-century long-term vision for climate change, including such issues as the peaking of CO2 emissions and carbon neutrality".

The summit was widely seen as key moment for international climate diplomacy ahead of next year's COP26 Summit, fuelling hopes that two of the world's three largest economies and biggest greenhouse gas emitters - outside the US - could both have formal net zero emissions strategies in place ahead of the Glasgow Summit.

Last week also saw the European Commission announce proposals to ramp up the bloc's existing 2030 emissions reduction targets from 40 per cent to 55 per cent from 1990 levels, as it seeks to build upon its Green Deal ambition for climate neutrality by 2050.

Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President for the EU Commission's Green Deal, welcomed China's announcement today.

I welcome the announcement by President Xi that China has set a date for its CO2 emissions to peak and will become carbon neutral before 2060. We need decisive action from every country to keep temperatures under control, tackle climate change, and keep our planet inhabitable. — Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) September 22, 2020

Of the world's three largest economies and emitters, it leaves just the US without a long term, net zero climate change goal in place, with attention soon set to turn to the crucial presidential election in November which promises to have a huge influence on the country's climate policies.

While the Trump administration is set to pull US out of the Paris Agreement shortly after the election in six weeks' time, an election victory for his Democrat rival Joe Biden could usher in the greenest presidency in US history, with the former Vice President having promised to return to the Paris Agreement with immediate effect and pursue policies to put the US on a path to net zero emissions no later than 2050.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said China's commitment to climate neutrality by 2060 was "an important signal that responding to the climate crisis is top of the agenda for China".