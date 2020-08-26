Brazil's largest aluminium producer sets 2050 science-based emissions target
The aluminium sector is industry's fourth biggest CO2 emitter, following figures from the International Energy Agency
The largest aluminium producer in Brazil, Companhia Braisleria de Aluminio (CBA), has committed to setting a science-based emissions target (SBT), making it the first Brazilian firm to offer sustainable...
Sir Ed Davey confirmed as Lib Dem leader
Former Energy and Climate Change Secretary secures victory in Liberal Democrat leadership election, as he promises to continue to prioritise climate action
Smart meter rollout nosedives during Covid-19 lockdown
Number of smart meters operating in Britain by end of June 2020 almost unchanged from March due to Covid-19 safety restrictions, new figures confirm
PRI and WBCSD team up to drive corporate-investor action on sustainability
The collaboration aims to provide financial actors with the information they need to allocate more resources towards sustainable business
Climeworks ramps up air capture CO2 ambitions as it inks Icelandic partnership
New project will see carbon capture pioneer Climeworks work with Carbfix and ON Power to remove 4,000 tons of CO2 a year from the atmosphere