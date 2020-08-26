Brazil's largest aluminium producer sets 2050 science-based emissions target

Aluminium is industry's fourth biggest CO2 emitter
The aluminium sector is industry's fourth biggest CO2 emitter, following figures from the International Energy Agency

The largest aluminium producer in Brazil, Companhia Braisleria de Aluminio (CBA), has committed to setting a science-based emissions target (SBT), making it the first Brazilian firm to offer sustainable...

