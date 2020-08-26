Can all energy giants be like Orsted?
Too many major power companies are still blocking rather than embracing the transition away from fossil fuels, writes Forum for the Future's Will Dawson
Renewables are now the cheapest source of power for 70 per cent of the world's population. Yet the World Benchmarking Alliance's latest look at the fifty most influential power companies shows that most...
Companhia Braisleria de Aluminio to set science-based target to reach net zero emissions by 2050
The aluminium sector is industry's fourth biggest CO2 emitter, following figures from the International Energy Agency
Study: Consumer carbon emissions have plummeted through 2020 - and some savings could continue
Lockdown caused emissions to plummet across several consumer categories, as survey suggests some people are now keen to embrace behaviour changes that have led to lower emissions
McLaren suggests finish line in sight for petrol engines
Development of petrol engines will cease within a decade, McLaren's CEO tells the Financial Times, adding that he expects a large-scale transition to electric vehicles to occur around 2035