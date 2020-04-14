Cherry trees and carbon neutrality: LG Solar targets recycling boost as part of 2030 net zero goal

Korean technology giant's solar panel manufacturing arm pledges to become carbon neutral by 2030

LG Solar has set its sights on becoming carbon neutral across all its operational activities by 2030, as part of a package of environmental measures announced by the solar panel manufacturer today.

As well as pushing for net zero emissions from its production activities within the next decade, the company said it was targeting a waste recycling rate of 95 per cent by the same date, and promised to organise "further campaigns that will have a positive impact on society and the environment in the short term".

Planned initiatives include the continuation of the company's drive to give away young cherry trees to its customers to be planted in their gardens, which it described as a "small but important step" in combatting climate change as the trees "are particularly effective when it comes to capturing CO2".

Michael Harre, vice president of the EU solar business at LG Electronics Germany, said the company's business activities were already helping to drive the clean energy transition towards net zero emissions, but it also wanted to "think outside the box" with its climate efforts.

"At LG, we are continuously working on increasing the sustainability of our products in order to contribute to a better world," he said. "In the next few years, we will develop smarter products that work even more efficiently and networked, and that have also been produced under optimised conditions. But we also want to think outside the box and use campaigns such as cherry trees to further sensitise buyers to climate protection."

The company forms part of Korean technology giant LG Electronics, which last year set out its broader strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 across its global business. That strategy will see the firm aim to reduce CO2 across its global production sites by 50 per cent compared to a 2017 baseline by focusing on energy efficiency upgrades and renewables.

LG Electronics is aiming to cut almost two million tonnes of CO2 from its business worldwide over the next decade, and to balance any remaining emissions from its activities with carbon offsets via certified emissions reduction credits.