Chile beefs up national climate action plan, but when will China follow?
COP26 may have been delayed in response to the coronavirus crisis, but diplomatic efforts to ratchet up national decarbonisation goals are continuing - with some mixed results
The postponement of COP26 may have given governments the space to defer work on their climate strategies, as they divert all available resources to combat the escalating coronavirus pandemic. But it has...
We can't afford to postpone climate action
Postponing COP26 was the right decision, but attention must now turn towards creating foundations for success at talks next year, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
Low Carbon Farming unveils plans to deploy wastewater-heated greenhouses nationwide
Enormous greenhouses the size of the O2 Arena could allow the UK to become self-sufficient in tomatoes and cucumbers, according to Low Carbon Farming
Government launches six month flood insurance review
Review will root out "systemic issues" in the provision of flood insurance in the UK, zeroing in on the Doncaster region that was most affected by catastrophic downpours in November.
Coronavirus Response: What can we learn from Covid-19 help drive climate action?
Covid-19 and climate change are vastly different crises, but the public health threat they pose and means of overcoming them may hold similarities, argues the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska