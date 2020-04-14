Chile beefs up national climate action plan, but when will China follow?

Credit: Facebook/Ministerio del Medio Ambiente
Credit: Facebook/Ministerio del Medio Ambiente
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

COP26 may have been delayed in response to the coronavirus crisis, but diplomatic efforts to ratchet up national decarbonisation goals are continuing - with some mixed results

The postponement of COP26 may have given governments the space to defer work on their climate strategies, as they divert all available resources to combat the escalating coronavirus pandemic. But it has...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news