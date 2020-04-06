IRENA: Renewables accounted for three quarters of new power capacity in 2019

Data from International Renewable Energy Association points to slight slowdown in capacity growth last year, but clean energy sector still outpaced fossil fuels

Renewable electricity capacity growth slowed just a touch in 2019, yet still made up almost three quarters of all new power capacty that came into operation worldwide last year, according to the latest data released today by the International Renewable Energy Association (IRENA).

The global renewable power sector added 176GW of new capacity in total last year - just fractionally down on the 179GW added in 2018 - as rapid growth in wind, solar, hydropower and other renewable power sources outpaced the fossil fuel sector by a factor of 2.6, according to IRENA.

Overall, renewables capacity expanded by 7.6 per cent in 2019, with solar and wind making up 90 per cent of new additions, and Asia again dominating the market with 54 per cent of global capacity growth last year.

The global solar sector added 98GW in 2019, 60 per cent of which came from Asia, while onshore and offshore wind added 60GW of capacity led by 26GW of growth in China and an extra 9GW in the US, the data shows.

Overall global renewable power capacity now stands at 2,537GW, of which 623GW came from wind and 586GW from solar at the end of last year, with the remainder coming from hydropower, bioenergy, geothermal, and marine sources, IRENA said.

In total, renewables' share of global power capacity now stands at 34.7 per cent, up from 33.3 per cent at end of 2018.

"With renewable additions providing the majority of new capacity last year, it is clear that many countries and regions recognise the degree to which the energy transition can deliver positive outcomes," said IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera.

But while renewables made up at least 70 per cent of new power generation added in most regions of the world last year, the proportion was lower in the Middle East and Africa at 52 per cent, where non-renewable generation is still playing a major role in economic growth.

Moreover, while there was a net decommissioning of fossil fuel power capacity in Europe and North America, in Asia surging renewables additions were accompanied by a net growth in non-renewable power growth in 2019.

Meanwhile, renewables capacity growth in 2020 is likely to be hit by the global recession and societal lockdown spurred by the current coronavirus pandemic, prompting clean energy analysts to downgrade their forecasts for wind, solar and battery growth this year. Some analysts remain hopeful the wind power sector could well be on course for a record year of growth in 2020, but the renewables sector is braced for a challenging year that is likely to result in the transition towards cleaner energy infrastructure falling well short of the trajectory required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"While the trajectory is positive, more is required to put global energy on a path with sustainable development and climate mitigation - both of which offer significant economic benefits," warned La Camera. "At this challenging time, we are reminded of the importance of building resilience into our economies. In what must be the decade of action, enabling policies are needed to increase investments and accelerate renewables adoption."