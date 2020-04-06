'We cannot afford to delay': Climate Week NYC to be virtual event in 2020

Flagship global green economy event to go ahead as scheduled this year, but for the first time via a new virtual platform

Climate Week NYC, one of the most high profile global events in the green economy calendar, is to go ahead as scheduled in September this year but will for the first time take place online as a result of the escalating coronavirus crisis, organisers announced today.

A raft of major global events have had to be postponed as countries seek to stem the spread of Covid-19, not least the critical COP26 UN climate summit which was due to take place in Glasgow in November, but has now been pushed into next year.

However, green business non-profit The Climate Group today said its flagship event Climate Week NYC - a major platform for corporate net zero and decarbonisation pledges - would still be going ahead from September 21-27 2020, but via a soon-to-be-launched virtual platform.

It said the virtual platform would host a "full programme" of events throughout the week and potentially allow far more businesses, politicians, and citizens to take part than before, regardless of any travel or social distancing restrictions which may be in place at the time.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group, said the postponement of COP26 made it even more critical to host Climate Week NYC this year, in order to ensure growing momentum on climate action from governments and businesses continues ahead of the crucial summit next year.

"We have made the decision that we cannot afford to cancel or delay the important conversations, commitments and negotiations that need to take place," she explained. "The decision to postpone COP26 to 2021 was undoubtedly the correct thing to do to allow diplomatic negotiations to take place at a time when they can be given the right level of focus. We believe that Climate Week NYC has an important role to play in supporting that process at a time when it will be needed most."

The week-long series of events, she argued, could provide a platform for forward looking climate leaders to demonstrate that, during a year of huge disruption and government intervention in the economy in 2020, climate action can still be delivered.

"Every year we say 'For New York, For the World' and this year will be no different," Clarkson said. "NYC will be hosting an even greater global effort in tackling climate change. We believe in a just transition; climate action must be carried out in a way that protects livelihoods. The coronavirus pandemic how shown how our global community is willing to care and able to change."

New York - and particularly New York City - has been among the areas of the US hardest-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with thousands of known cases reported in each of its five boroughs. Meanwhile, deaths across the country as a whole continue to mount with experts warning the US is likely to see one of the wirst outbreaks of the disease globally.

But Daniel Zarrilli, NYC's chief climate policy advisor, said that while the City was focused on the immediate public health crisis "we cannot lose sight of the looming climate crisis and threats to public health and well-being that it will cause".

"Looking toward September, New York City is proud to again serve as the global host for Climate Week - this year being done with an innovative, digital-first approach," he added. "We applaud The Climate Group for taking this creative action as we adjust to new realities in a way that still pushes forward the collaboration necessary to confront our climate crisis."