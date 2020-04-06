Morgan Stanley's eight reasons why Covid-19 won't derail decarbonisation
The banking giant believes a green recovery is 'likely', leaving sustainable businesses well placed to prosper once the worst of the pandemic has passed
The coronavirus pandemic has already sparked an avalanche of speculation as to how the green economy and wider climate movement will fare through the escalating economic crisis. This is a crucial question....
More news
Ed Miliband returns: Former Labour leader handed key climate role as Shadow Business Secretary
Key architect of the 2008 Climate Change Act returns to frontline politics, as Sir Keir Starmer unveils Labour's new front bench team
'We cannot afford to delay': Climate Week NYC to be virtual event in 2020
Flagship global green economy event to go ahead as scheduled this year, but for the first time via a new virtual platform
IRENA: Renewables accounted for three quarters of new power capacity in 2019
Data from International Renewable Energy Association points to slight slowdown in capacity growth last year, but clean energy sector still outpaced fossil fuels