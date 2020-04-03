Global Briefing: Norway smashes EV sales, again
All the green business news from around the world this week
Three quarters of cars sold in Norway boast plugs Norway has long been the poster child for the electric vehicle (EV) transition thanks to its generous subsidies and impressive recharging infrastructure,...
More news
Global Briefing: Norway smashes EV sales, again
All the green business news from around the world this week
Green battle lines drawn over road and aviation industry bailouts
Civil society, researchers, and business leaders argue that multi-million pound transport industry bailouts must come with climate-friendly conditions attached
Government offers £3.25m to help combat coronavirus food waste spike
Food redistribution charities urged to apply for funding to help prevent 14,000 tonnes of surplus food going to waste amid Covid-19 disruption
UK indoor farming tech firm Vertical Future secures £1.1m investor backing
Green investor Earthworm ups its support for London food technology firm as it eyes significant growth for urban and indoor farming