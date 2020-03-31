New rewilding charity to tap crowdfunding to purchase and restore depleted land

Old Hammer Pond on the Knepp Estate in West Sussex, a pioneering rewilding estate comprising 1400 ha of former arable and dairy farm land. Credit: Marathon

New charity Heal plans to raise £7m to buy and rewild 500-acres (200ha) of land in southern England within two years, before replicating the project further afield.

A new charity with ambitions to become a "rewilding landowner" is planning to use crowdfunding to buy ecologically depleted land and return it to its natural state.

Officially launched yesterday, Heal hopes to buy former farms on lower-grade land in the UK and eventually reintroduce grazing cattle, ponies, pigs, and deer to ensure a mix of different habitats.

The charity plans to establish a foundation project of around 500 acres (200ha) in southern England within two years. The first step - which Heal hopes to replicate in subsequent locations - will require "up to £7m" in funding.

Existing buildings will be transformed into learning spaces where the general public and professionals can learn about rewilding, gardening for wildlife, growing food, and other sustainability topics.

An individual donation of £20 will enable Heal to buy three metres squared of land. Each donation will eventually be linked to a specific patch of land, whose rewilding will be monitored through drone photographs accessible to donors online or via an App.

"Setting up Heal is our way of responding practically to the call for urgent and radical action in the face of the environmental and climate emergency," said Heal trustee Jan Stannard.

Added to its crowdfunding push, Heal intends to seek support from companies and charitable foundations and intends to explore its eligibility for the Nature for Climate Fund, the £640m package unveiled in the government's recent Budget to support tree planting, afforestation, and peatland restoration programmes in England.

Stannard added: "In its 25-year Environment Plan, the UK government's aim is for 500,000ha of wildlife habitat to be created or restored. For that habitat to be permanent, the landowners must put nature first, like Heal. We won't buy land and abandon it. We will be actively supporting the processes that lead to an abundance of plants and wildlife. We will also contribute to local economies by creating new jobs and becoming destinations for visitors."

In recent years, the UK has seen a surge of interest in rewilding, an approach to land conservation that advocates maintain can unlock a raft of ecosystem services, such as improved biodiversity, flood resilience, and soil health. However, the practice remains controversial in some quarters, with some farmers questioning whether the appoach can be enabled at scale without impacting productive agricultural land.

The charity was launched as the government yesterday kicked off the second round of its £10m Urban Tree Challenge, which provides funding for community and volunteer groups, town councils, and individuals interested in increasing tree numbers in England's towns and cities.

The programme aims to encourage the planting of more than 130,000 trees. Thirteen large-scale projects, comprising 50,000 trees, were awarded funding in round one.

But in less rosy news for the UK's trees, The Times reported yesterday that government delays on long-promised woodland creation measures would result in "record destruction" of oak seedlings.

The publication noted that nursery owners were set to kill 750,000 young oak trees, because of lack of demand from landowners who have deferred planting efforts until more lucrative woodland subsidy regimes are in place.