'Essentially unchanged': Japan prompts outcry with underpowered climate action plan
Japan becomes first major economy to submit updated national climate action plan to UN, but campaigners are left outraged by 'shameful' lack of ambition
Japan today became the first major economy to submit its updated national climate action plan under the Paris Agreement ahead of a 2020 deadline, but observers would be forgiven for missing it. The supposedly...
More news
'Essentially unchanged': Japan prompts outcry with underpowered climate action plan
Japan becomes first major economy to submit updated national climate action plan to UN, but campaigners are left outraged by 'shameful' lack of ambition
BNEF: Green hydrogen could curb third of fossil fuel and industry emissions by 2050
But roughly $150bn of subsidies, carbon pricing and more supportive policies may be needed for green hydrogen to reach full decarbonisation potential, finds analyst
'Clear and implementable': Barclays aims to become net zero bank by 2050
British bank promises to align all financing activities with Paris Agreement and target at least £100bn green financing by 2030
SDG15: Life on Land
All BusinessGreen's coverage on SDG15 and the global effort to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems and halt biodiversity loss