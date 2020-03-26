'Promote international co-operation in health': UK and China hint at opportunity for COP Summits

Boris Johnson and Xi Jinping agree to continued co-operation in face of coronavirus crisis and hint at plans for climate and biodiversity summits

The UK and Chinese governments have hinted they remain keen to host this autumn's crucial UN Climate and Biodiversity Summits in the face of growing speculation both gatherings may have to be postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Office confirmed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone yesterday, agreeing to work together to enhance international co-operation to tackle the pandemic and drive economic recovery.

They also suggested that the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as the Biodiversity COP, that China is due to host in October and the COP26 UN Climate Summit that the UK is due to host in Glasgow in November could provide effective crucibles for such co-operation.

The Foreign Office said Xi stressed that "viruses know no borders or races and the only way to defeat them is for mankind to work together".

"It is imperative that countries enhance cooperation under the frameworks of the United Nations and the G20, and make greater efforts in sharing information and experience, collaborating on scientific research, supporting WHO in playing its due role and improving global health governance," he added.

Johnson agreed with Xi's assessment "that no country can stay immune to the pandemic and countries must enhance cooperation".

"The UK supports the WHO in playing an important role and hopes that parties will deepen cooperation within the G20 and other multilateral frameworks," he added.

The leaders also noted that "China will host the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity and Britain will hold the 26th UN Climate Change Conference this year. They are good opportunities for the two sides to promote international cooperation in health and epidemic prevention".

A number of studies have suggested the pandemic originated in the Chinese wildlife trade, while experts have warned climate impacts and habitat loss make the transfer and spread of novel viruses from animals to humans more likely.

The comments come amid widespread speculation that both Summits may have to be postponed unless rapid progress is made to stem the global spread of the coronavirus.

As global UN gatherings the meetings in Glasgow and Kunming would involve tens of thousands of delegates from all around the world, while the crucial diplomatic preliminary meetings for both events have already been hit by a wave of postponements as governments battle to contain the pandemic.

An unnamed Whitehall source told the FT last week that "nothing is definite yet but from my vantage point I would bet on [COP26] being cancelled pretty soon". Another senior figure warned it was "near impossible" to do undertake the shuttle diplomacy and preliminary meetings that have traditionally laid the foundations for successful UN Climate Summits. "It makes some sense to push back the timetable," he added.

However, speaking in the Commons last week Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab acknowledged a postponement was possible, but insisted the government would prefer to proceed with the Summit as planned.

"Obviously, it is not until November," he said. "We will keep it under close review. We would, of course, want it to go ahead but I can't give you any guarantee on that."

"It is going to be a challenge which is why we will keep striving to make it a reality," he added. "Obviously, we would rather avoid delay if we possibly can. We haven't got to the stage where I can tell you we have given up on it; we are still hoping we can deliver on it.

"It is still possible of today that it might be doable. As long as that is the case, we would want to try to give it a go."

Observers noted that any postponement of either event would have to be approved by the UN, while if the COP26 Summit were to be delayed then under the current terms of the Paris Agreement countries would still be required to submit updates to their national climate action plans - known as NDCs in the UN jargon - before the end of the year.

There had been hopes that the Biodiversity COP could act as a springboard for further progress at the COP26 Summit, by providing further evidence of China's commitment to climate action and securing national pledges to advance nature-based emission reduction programmes.

Xi and Johnson's comments suggest that despite the coronavirus crisis those hopes remain alive, while also indicating how whenever they happen the two Summits could provide a platform for a renewed sense of multilateralism in the face of shared threats.