'Extraordinary progress': UK emissions fell 3.6 per cent in 2019 amid clean power record

Provisional data shows greenhouse gas emissions have fallen more than 45 per cent since 1990, as low carbon power again reached record levels in 2019

The UK's domestic greenhouse gas emissions fell 3.6 per cent last year as renewable power sources once again sent records tumbling, provisional data released today shows, prompting the government to hail the country's "extraordinary progress in tackling climate change".

In 2019 total UK greenhouse gas emissions were 45.2 per cent lower than in 1990, following a 3.6 per cent drop during last year alone, thanks in large part to the ongoing shift away from coal in the power sector towards wind and solar, the government's provisional statistics reveal.

It means emissions from within the UK's borders are now at their lowest point since as far back as the late 1800s, with carbon dioxide emissions, which accounted for 81 per cent of total greenhouse gases, standing at 351 million tonnes last year, down 3.9 per cent from 2018.

The single largest emitting sector of the UK remains transport, although here for the second year running greenhouse gas emissions also fell for the second year running after several years of increases. Transport emissions dropped 2.8 per cent in 2019, thanks in large part to slower road traffic growth and improving car fuel efficiency, the statistics show.

But as ever, progress in cutting emissions in the UK last year was driven by decarbonisation from the power sector, which saw a 13.2 per cent annual fall in emissions last year as more coal-fired power stations closed and renewables capacity - largely from offshore wind - continued to grow.

Alongside the greenhouse gas data, energy statistics also released today show electricity generation from renewable electricity rose 8.5 per cent last year to reach yet another record high, taking its share in the overall electricity mix to just under 37 per cent.

Total renewables capacity now stands at 47.4GW, a 6.9 per cent rise on the previous year, of which almost half came from new offshore wind farms, said the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

It means that, although nuclear generation fell back just slightly due to outages, total low carbon sources of electricity took a record 54.2 per cent share of the overall power mix in 2019, increasing from 52.6 per cent last year.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng hailed the UK's ongoing low carbon transition, and hinted efforts to decarbonise would continue beyond current challenges faced by the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. It comes amid growing calls for a green stimulus measures to drive economic recovery once the worst of the pandemic crisis has passed, rather than a short term focus on carbon intensive activities that could hinder the UK's 2050 net zero ambitions.

"These new figures show the extraordinary progress the UK has made in tackling climate change, with emissions falling 45 per cent since 1990," he said. "With record-breaking levels of renewable electricity on the grid we are well-placed to build on these efforts in the months and years ahead, while continuing to support the economy through the coronavirus outbreak."

Overall, transport now accounts for more than a third - 34 per cent - of UK carbon emissions, while, emissions from business made up 18 per cent, the residential emissions took a 19 per cent share, electricity generation made up 16 per cent, and the public sector accounted for two per cent of emissions, according to today's statistics. Agriculture, waste management, land use change and forestry made up the remaining 11 per cent.

The statistics released today only cover emissions generated within the UK's borders, rather than the wider impact of its economy from consumption of products and services in other countries. Nor does the data account for international shipping and aviation, although domestic shipping and aviation - both departing and arriving within the UK - are included.

However, separate government data released last week shows the UK's carbon footprint is also shrinking, falling by three per cent between 2017 and 2018 as the economy simultaneously grew.

In the power sector, coal's fortunes continued to decline as the UK pressed on with efforts to phase out the carbon intensive power source altogether by 2023.

Coal power generation plummeted by 16 per cent last year to yet another record low, mainly due to lower demand for power, while imports of coal also dropped by almost a third, BEIS said. It means generation from renewables such as bioenergy, waste, wind, solar and hydro is now 15 times that of coal, when as recently as 2012 coal output was greater.

Electricity generation from natural gas fired power plants also fell back slightly by 2.2 per cent, while nuclear power dropped 14 per cent to its lowest level since 2008 due to a series of prolonged outages at Dungeness B and Hunterson B last year, the statistics show.

However, these falls in nuclear, gas and coal generation were offset by increases in wind and solar power, while surging offshore wind output put it on a path to potentially even overtake onshore wind.

RenewableUK deputy chief executive Melanie Onn welcomed the latest statistics.

"Today's record-breaking figures show just how radically the UK's energy system is changing, with low-cost renewables at the vanguard," she said. "This will continue as we build a modern energy system, moving away from fossil fuels to reach net zero emissions as fast as possible. As well as wind, we'll use innovative new technologies like renewable hydrogen and marine power, and we'll scale up battery storage."