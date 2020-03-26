Aceleron to pilot recyclable batteries in electric quadbikes

Developer teams up with Eco Charger to launch system designed to boost EV battery efficiency and reuse

Battery developer Aceleron has teamed up with electric quadbike manufacturer Eco Charger to launch a new system designed to help drive down the number of batteries going to waste, a problem that is expected to grow as rising numbers of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road begin to age.

The partnership announced today will see bespoke versions of Aceleron's "unique" long life batteries installed inside Eco Charger's electric all-terrain vehicles in a bid to demonstrate the efficiency and circular economy benefits of recycled batteries.

Manufactured in the UK, the lithium-ion batteries are designed to be repaired, upgraded, reused and recycled, setting the approach apart from most other batteries which are often thrown away when a component fails, according to Aceleron.

For the electric quadbikes, Aceleron said the batteries would also be roughly the same size as the lead acid batteries traditionally used by Eco Charger, yet four times as powerful and half as heavy.

And, harnessing Aceleron's intelligent management software, the batteries' performance can be remotely monitored to enhance their lifespan, while also allowing the firm to keep track of when components need upgrading or replacing, it said.

Aceleron said regular servicing of batteries could multiply their lifespan eightfold, from three to as much as 24 years, thereby drastically cutting down on battery waste.

"By designing batteries for the circular economy from the outset, we can prevent mountains of battery waste from being created worldwide," said Dr Amrit Chandan, CEO and co-founder of Aceleron. "The decarbonisation of transport is critical, but we are currently solving one sustainability issue while ignoring another. Waste is the elephant in the room. Fortunately, there's a simple solution and companies like Eco Charger are providing a blueprint to follow."

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast that as many as 44 million EVs could be sold each year by as soon as 2030, helping to drive down emissions from road transport, but also presenting a challenge for dealing with EV batteries once they reach the end of their lifespan.

With most EV batteries backed by an eight year warranty, 44 million electric vehicles could result in up to 11 million tonnes of battery waste generated worldwide within the next 20 years, Aceleron estimates.

Jon Hourihan, CEO of Eco Charger, said that as Aceleron's batteries came with a service contract and 'buy-back' scheme, it hoped to repurpose more than 90 per cent of the batteries in its electric quadbikes for second-life use.

"By choice or by law all industries will soon have to decarbonise," he said. "Aceleron's batteries demonstrate that tailored engineering can provide low-carbon solutions across all e-mobility scenarios."