Study: Businesses should plant trees while deciding which CO2 removal tech to bet on

EXCLUSIVE: Tree planting found to outperform high-tech and high-cost carbon capture - but multi-faceted carbon removal approach still crucial to tackling future climate impacts
Planting trees currently delivers the most cost-effective and immediately deployable means of removing carbon from the atmosphere, having been found to dramatically outperform expensive technological alternatives...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis