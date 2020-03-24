Greencoat Renewables passes 500MW mark with French wind farm deal

Leading renewables investment firm completes first acquisition in continental Europe with €30m purchase of French portfolio

Greencoat Renewables continued its ambitious expansion plans yesterday, confirming it has acquired a portfolio of operating windfarms from John Laing Group in a deal worth €30.3m.

The deal, which marks Greencoat's first investment in continental Europe, adds 51.9MW of operating capacity to its portfolio, taking it to a total installed capacity base of 528.1MW.

The portfolio of three wind farms - a 20MW project in Passilly, Burgundy; a 21.6MW project in Sommette, Picardy; and a 10.3MW project located in Saint-Martin-l'Ars - come with 16-year long term fixed rate project finance and have an overall net enterprise value of €95m, the company said.

The assets will benefit from France's renewables support regime, with all the projects having a secured a fixed price Feed in Tariff with a weighted average length of 12.3 years.

The acquisition will close following French regulatory approval and will be funded by the company's €380m credit facility, Greencoat said.

Bertrand Gautier, Investment Manager at Greencoat Renewables, said the deal was consistent with the firm's long-term strategy.

"The assets benefit from France's stable regulatory regime, with the fixed-price Feed-in-Tariff guaranteeing power prices for the next 12.3 years," he added. "Our existing portfolio already has 97 per cent of its cashflows contracted under REFIT until Jan 1 2028, and this acquisition further extends the proportion and duration of our fixed-price revenues.

"The acquisition will bring gearing to 43 per cent, which is towards the lower end of our target range and will provide flexibility to pursue further opportunities as they arise. We are also pleased to have partnered with John Laing, again demonstrating our ability to transact with leading investors and developers across the sector."

Writing on Twitter, Greencoat capital founder Richard Nourse said that "despite the uncertainties we all experience from Covid, we are really pleased that GRP has made its first acquisition outside of Ireland".