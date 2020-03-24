Community wind farm sets up Hebridean Pandemic Response Fund

Point and Sandwick Trust, owners of the UK's largest publicly-owned wind farm, assigns funds to 'support the community effort we are going to need to get through the pandemic'

The UK's largest community-owned wind farm has announced immediate plans to use the funding it generates to support the coronavirus pandemic response on the Scottish Western Isles.

The community-owned Point and Sandwick Trust operates the Beinn Ghrideag wind farm on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides - the largest community-owned wind farm in the UK in terms of output.

The income generated from the project is reinvested in the local community, providing support for the crofting communities of Point and Sandwick on the Isle of Lewis and the wider Western Isles, while also enabling a range of wider renewables projects.

However, the Trust's board confirmed all available funding would now be assigned to pandemic emergency response initiatives across the Hebrides.

Former MP for the Western Isles, Calum Macdonald, who is also development manager for Point and Sandwick Trust, confirmed the Point and Sandwick Trust Board have decided to devote all income that is not already committed to key local organisations to "support the community effort we are going to need to get through the pandemic".

"We are very lucky that there have been no reported infections in the island as yet and we pray that it remains that way," he added. "But whatever happens, we will have to pull together to help each other and also to help the fantastic health and care workers we have in these islands to tackle this virus.

"That is why the Board have decided to use all its spare income in 2020, or to the end of the emergency, to set up a Pandemic Community Fund. We will have discussions with local organisations including Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and NHS Western Isles to work out how the fund can best be used."

Macdonald said the group also hoped to have discussions with other funding partners and directly support work being done locally to prepare for any coronavirus cases.

"The full impact of the pandemic in those countries worst affected has been traumatic," he said. "We have to be ready for it coming here, when it will be all hands to the deck."

Community Council chairs welcomed the announcement of the emergency fund. Bob Walker, chair of Sandwick Community Council, said: "Never since the end of World War Two has our island and nation seen such potential devastation to our society and we must all come together and support and help one another."

Chris Tom Mackenzie, chair of Point Community Council, added that the funding could "provide a much-needed lifeline to many in our community during this difficult time for our island".

"I would hope that this will also encourage other organisations to also help their communities where they can," he said.