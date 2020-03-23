'Significant slowdown': European energy storage growth falls in 2019

Total of just 1GWh of energy storage added across Europe last year due to higher competition and lower prices, trade body warns

Europe's burgeoning energy storage market faced a "significant slowdown" last year, as greater competition combined with lower revenue streams saw just 1GWh of new capacity added across the continent, latest data from the European Association for Storage of Energy (EASE) shows.

Released today, the trade body's fourth annual assessment of the European market reveals growth contracted to just 1GWh last year, marking a major deceleration in growth for the sector compared to 2018 when the energy storage market added 1.47GWh of capacity.

The downturn was particularly pronounced for large-scale energy storage projects, which are seen as key to expanding the use of intermittent forms of renewable energy such as solar and wind power. In contrast, demand for smaller behind-the-meter storage systems - such as home batteries - continued to grow rapidly, according to the report, which was drawn up by consultancy Delta-EE.

"Storage remains a young market and the regulatory landscape is trying to catch up," explained Robin Adey-Johnson, energy storage and flexibility analyst at Delta-EE. "So, year-on-year fluctuations in market growth are not unexpected. But we see strong underlying drivers and we expect further market expansion in the early 2020s as regulation stabilises and revenue streams mature."

After strong growth in 2018, electricity balancing markets for large energy storage in the UK and Germany in particular became saturated by increased competition as well as lower prices and revenue, but EASE said it expected the sector to rebound in 2020 amid growing demand for energy flexibility.

However, the report was compiled before the economic impact from the coronavirus crisis began to materialise and as such many observers are now more downbeat about the sector's prospects for this year, while remaining optimistic that the long term outlook for the industry remains good.

The UK has seen a number of new mergers and acquisitions in the battery storage segment this month, amid forecasts from government-backed research body the Faraday Institution that demand for domestic battery manufacturing facilities is set to surge over the next two decades.

Yet the latest developments come amid uncertain times for the global economy as industries reel from the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month analyst BloombergNEF downgraded its growth forecasts for the global battery market by four per cent in 2020 as a result of supply chain uncertainty in the wake of Covid-19, and said it would continue to monitor the situation as the global economic crisis unfolds. Wind and solar markets are also expected to be adversely affected.

Patrick Clerens, EASE secretary-general, said the EU's clean energy package, which sets new targets and ambitions for renewables and storage deployment, could play a key role in setting "a clear definition for storage, which should allow energy storage to reach its full potential fast".

However, he said the sluggish growth figures for the sector last year showed more support for energy storage was still needed from investors, regulators, and policymakers in order to enable a rapid clean energy transition across Europe.

"The message is clear: even if energy storage is a key enabler of the energy transition and clearly seen as a major tool to achieve the emissions targets linked to the Paris agreement, more support is needed," he said. "Customers, governments and the energy industry are keen to see the market develop and provide more value to the energy system."