Study: Electric cars and heat pumps lead to much lower CO2 emissions in most of the world

Researchers said any suggestion electric cars and heat pumps could have a higher CO2 impact than fossil fuel alternatives was a 'myth' | Credit: Tesla
Study by universities of Exeter, Cambridge, and Nijmegen assessed lifecycle impact of electric cars and heat pumps on CO2 compared to fossil fuel equivalents

Electric cars and household heat pumps still generate lower greenhouse gas emissions than conventional fossil fuel equivalents in most parts of the world, even if they are powered using "substantial amounts"...

