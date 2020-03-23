Study: Electric cars and heat pumps lead to much lower CO2 emissions in most of the world
Study by universities of Exeter, Cambridge, and Nijmegen assessed lifecycle impact of electric cars and heat pumps on CO2 compared to fossil fuel equivalents
Electric cars and household heat pumps still generate lower greenhouse gas emissions than conventional fossil fuel equivalents in most parts of the world, even if they are powered using "substantial amounts"...
More news
Study: Electric cars and heat pumps lead to much lower CO2 emissions in most of the world
Study by universities of Exeter, Cambridge, and Nijmegen assessed lifecycle impact of electric cars and heat pumps on CO2 compared to fossil fuel equivalents
'Significant slowdown': European energy storage growth falls in 2019
Total of just 1GWh of energy storage added across Europe last year due to higher competition and lower prices, trade body warns
Coronavirus fallout: Calls grow for airlines to face strict climate targets in any rescue deal
Think tanks Common Wealth and IPPR issue joint report calling for any airline bailout to include strict climate targets