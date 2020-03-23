Coronavirus fallout: Calls grow for airlines to face strict climate targets in any rescue deal

The aviation sector has been devastated by the travel slowdown in the fallout from the pandemic

Think tanks Common Wealth and IPPR issue joint report calling for any airline bailout to include strict climate targets

As the government mulls potential support packages for embattled UK airlines in the face of the escalating coronavirus crisis, growing calls have come for any bailout or public ownership stakes to be contingent on clearer climate targets for the aviation sector.

Reports over the weekend indicate ministers are currently drafting plans for a scheme that could see the government buy equity stakes in airlines and other companies in the sectors hardest hit by the impacts of the pandemic, following warnings from a series of aviation firms over the past fortnight that their future was in doubt.

The Department for Transport said it recognised the "important contribution the aviation sector makes to the UK's economy" and is currently "urgently to develop further measures, as necessary".

The cashflow crisis facing the sector follows a raft of travel bans implemented around the world and a steep drop in international travel as governments and societies seek to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus, forcing some of the world's biggest airlines to drastically reduce the number of routes they are flying. So few flights are now being taken that space to store jet fuel during the current downturn is rapidly running low across the world.

As a result, several airlines have warned of job cuts or put their staff on unpaid leave in a bid to slash costs, amid warnings from aviation firms that the wider package of measures announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help struggling UK business would not be enough to save many of those in the aviation sector.

Yesterday, think tanks IPPR and Common Wealth released a joint report calling on the government to ensure any bailout sets clear targets for airlines to beef up efforts to combat climate change, embed workers' rights in their taxes, and pay a fair share of taxes in the future.

"Extraordinary and difficult times are already producing extraordinary measures," said Matthew Lawrence, director of Common Wealth. "With the Chancellor now considering injecting cash into the airline industry in return for shares, it is vital that public support for the sector comes with conditions attached that work for all of us. A bailout should build up a permanent public ownership stake, ensure job security, tackle runaway CEO pay and preferential shareholder treatment, and critically, drive a step-change in the sector's contribution to fighting climate change."

The aviation sector is a major and growing contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, and has increasingly come under fire for its climate impact and perceived sluggish efforts to decarbonise. Last month the UK aviation industry announced a target to reach net zero by 2050, but the plan faced criticism from green groups for relying heavily on carbon offsets. Then, also last month, the government's decision to give the green light to building a third runway at Heathrow Airport was ruled illegal by the Court of Appeal on the grounds ministers failed to take proper account of climate change in their decision making.

Any move to secure a greater degree of public control over UK airlines would not be unprecedented in the current crisis, with the Department for Transport having this morning suspended the rail franchise system and effectively taken public control of UK train operators for the next six months in order to shore-up rail travel amid plummeting passenger numbers.

But IPPR and Common Wealth criticised airlines for seeking government support and bailouts after handing billions of pounds of dividend payouts to shareholders over the past five years. This weekend it emerged that EasyJet plans to go ahead with its latest £174m dividend payout despite the current economic woes facing the sector.

Moreover, it said the holding companies owning Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester airports together paid out as much as £4.4bn in dividends over roughly the same period, with £3.3bn paid by Heathrow Airport Holdings alone.

As such, the report urged the government to ensure any airlines receiving support packages or bailouts to save them from going under during the current crisis should come with a raft of stipulations, including that the firms adopt decarbonisation targets in line with the Paris Agreement, backed by "clear, transparent plans to meet them".

Airlines UK, the trade body representing major flight operators in the UK including British Airways and EasyJet, declined to comment on the report.

But Luke Murphy, associate director for IPPR, urged the government to avoid "slipping back into business as usual" after the current period of severe economic uncertainty comes to an end.

"The Prime Minister has said that this time must be different from when the banks were bailed out in 2008," he said. "If that's to be the case, then public money must be used in the public interest."

"It is vital that decisions taken today support good jobs and a more sustainable economy, rather than executives on big pay packages," he added. "If the government is going to bail out the airlines, that must mean taking a long-term equity stake and conditions to keep workers employed, a crackdown on runaway executive pay and dividend payouts, and an overwhelming focus on decarbonisation."