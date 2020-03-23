OVO Energy pushes home carbon savings to forefront of new campaign

The new adverts are aimed at encouraging householders to think about their energy use | Credit: OVO Energy

Energy supplier claims making all homes carbon neutral could save the equivalent to 22 per cent of the UK's total emissions

If all UK homes were transformed to become zero carbon it could save more than 100 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, equating to 22 per cent of the country's total carbon emissions, according to new calculations from OVO Energy.

That is the message at the forefront of a new advertising campaign from the green energy supplier, as it seeks to promote its latest drive to help customers upgrade and operate their homes more efficiently in a bid to curb their climate impact.

Estimating that an individual's home accounts for more than a quarter - 26 per cent - of their carbon footprint, the aim of the advert is to "optimistically highlight what we can all do to reduce our collective carbon footprint, tackle climate change and preserve our world for future generations", OVO said.

The broadcast advert, which debuted last week, aims to highlight OVO's new Beyond service, an upgrade to its standard home energy tariff which offers 100 per cent renewable electricity, 'carbon neutral' gas - 15 per cent renewable and 85 per cent offset - as well as digital tools to show householders how they are using their energy, and how they could use it more efficiently.

Sarah Booth, OVO Energy's director of brand and marketing, said when it came to behaviour change and encouraging climate actions, it was important focus on optimistic messages, which "give us a sense of agency and inspire action".

"With this campaign, we want to highlight that although the climate crisis can be incredibly overwhelming, there is every reason to be optimistic," she said. "Our home energy accounts for 26 per cent of our carbon footprint; by making changes to the energy we choose and how efficiently we use that energy, we can start to reduce that to zero. If everyone in the UK does this together, we could eventually reduce our national carbon footprint by over 101 million tonnes per year. We have immense power and together we can take meaningful steps to change climate change."

The campaign forms part of OVO's long-term Plan Zero, which was launched last year to help its customers halve the carbon footprint of their lives by 2030.