Survey: Only a third of firms measure climate impact of IT operations

Poll of 500 large UK businesses indicates only a third measure the climate impact and energy consumption of staff IT use

As corporates around the world are forced to embrace a more flexible working culture in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey of large UK businesses and organisations indicates only a small proportion are measuring the CO2 and energy consumption of their employees' computing.

In a Censuswide survey of 500 managers at large service-based companies carried out late last year, only a third - 37 per cent - said their firm measured the greenhouse gas emissions created by their employers IT operations, including computers and hardware, as well as data storage.

However, the responses varied significantly by sector. As many as 70 per cent of those working in the telecoms sector said their organisation measured emissions from staff computing, yet only 15 per cent working in utility companies and 19 per cent in healthcare said the same.

In local government 40 per cent said their organisation measured CO2 from staff computing use, while the figure was 43 per cent for technology firms, according to the survey, which was commissioned by US business software firm Citrix.

The survey results do suggest slightly more businesses measure the electricity consumption of their workers' IT use, yet still only just over half of respondents said they were keeping track of such data. Fifty-five per cent of respondents said their firm measured the energy consumption of devices such as desktops, laptops, notebooks and tablets, while a further 59 per cent said their firm measured IT data centre electricity consumption, the survey found.

The report also highlights a disconnect between corporate environmental goals and day-to-day IT management. For example, a majority of large UK businesses - 60 per cent - were said to have a specific corporate social responsibility or sustainability strategy in place for IT, which included strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Yet only 28 per cent of managers polled considered sustainability in IT to be a top priority for their business, beyond mandatory reporting and regulatory requirements, according to Citrix.

At the same time, 31 per cent also said they believed IT departments have more of an impact than any other department when it comes to cutting carbon emissions, improving sustainability and driving green efforts across the wider organisation.

Yet 48 per cent of survey respondents also cited budget constraints as the biggest barrier holding back their organisation from building a more sustainable IT strategy, while 33 per cent pointed to time constraints and 21 per cent said there was a lack of board support. A further 20 per cent also cited employee pushback against any changes being made to IT systems.

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, Citrix's area vice president for Northern Europe, called on all businesses across different industries to think about how to reduce their carbon emissions and embrace greener practices across their IT systems.

"With digital technologies having an unprecedented impact on the workplace, organisations should review their existing IT infrastructure and evaluate its efficiency," she said. "They will soon realise they can cut their impact on the environment by transitioning workloads from less efficient on-premises data centres and migrating to hyperscale hosted cloud services."

With companies across the UK grappling with how to keep their business and services going during the escalating coronavirus crisis, Senecal de Fonseca said embracing a more flexible working culture underpinned by cloud computing would likely have far reaching and long term consequences for emissions.

"The ability to work anywhere and from any device means lower commuting emissions and the freedom to work from devices that consume up to 90 per cent less energy than a standard PC, such as a Google Chromebook or Apple laptop," she explained. "By embracing this kind of approach UK businesses can reduce their carbon footprint, while benefiting from happier staff and improved productivity."