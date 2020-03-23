COP26: Postpone, virtual, or as you were?
With the planet reeling from Covid-19, whether or not to go ahead with the critical UN climate summit in November is no easy decision, says ECIU's Richard Black
In today's straitened times, there could surely be no more logical piece of news about COP26, the UN climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November, than that the government was thinking of postponing...
More news
COP26: Postpone, virtual, or as you were?
With the planet reeling from Covid-19, whether or not to go ahead with the critical UN climate summit in November is no easy decision, says ECIU's Richard Black
OVO Energy pushes home carbon savings to forefront of new campaign
Energy supplier claims making all homes carbon neutral could save the equivalent to 22 per cent of the UK's total emissions
Survey: Only a third of firms measure climate impact of IT operations
Poll of 500 large UK businesses indicates only a third measure the climate impact and energy consumption of staff IT use
The myth of silver linings
The coronavirus pandemic will change the world, but it is impossible to know how - the green economy must now strive to shape the new normal