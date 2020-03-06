Sainsbury's keeps it cool with 400,000 energy-saving 'Formula One' fridges
Supermarket claims Aerofoil fridges have cut energy use from refrigeration across its UK stores by 15 per cent
Sainsbury's has completed the rollout of innovative energy-saving fridges across all its UK supermarkets and convenience stores, utilising technology originally designed to keep Formula One racing cars cool, the company announced yesterday.
The retail giant said it had now installed 400,000 Aerofoil fridge across all its stores, helping to cut energy use from refrigeration across its UK estate by 15 per cent and delivering annual carbon savings of almost 8,800 tonnes each year, it claimed.
Based on a design initially created to divert air over and around racing cars to allow them to maximise performance on the roads, the fridges help direct cold air back into each unit rather than letting it escape, thereby helping to save energy, cut food waste, and keep supermarket aisles warmer, Sainsbury's explained.
Dave Merefield, carbon, utilities and engineering manager at Sainsbury's, said the energy efficient fridge rollout formed part of the firm's pledge announced in January to invest £1bn towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
"We're committed to becoming a Net Zero business by 2040 and have already begun to make headway by investing substantial time, research and money into different areas that can help us achieve this goal - including the fitting of the pioneering Aerofoil technology," he said. "Since rolling out Aerofoils, we've seen a 15 per cent reduction in energy created from fridges across our estate, and over the next few years we'll continue innovating and investing in technology to help us combat climate change."
The refrigeration units, of which there are now more than one million installed by companies across the UK, were developed by UK technology firm Aerofoil Energy alongside Formula One engineering company Williams.
"We are delighted to be part of the millionth Aerofoil installation at Sainsbury's, particularly as they were the first high street retailer to trial Aerofoils in 2017 and it is satisfying to see how this F1 inspired technology is supporting Sainsbury's Net Zero 2040 commitment," said Craig Wilson, MD at Williams Advanced Engineering.
