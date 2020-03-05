Severn Trent debuts £1.2bn sustainable investment surge

Water company announces wave of multi-million pound investments to cut emissions, restore habitats, and tackle drought risks

Severn Trent has this week announced a sweeping £1.2bn investment plan to enhance its environmental performance and better serve customers across the Midlands, providing a major boost to its work to become a net zero emission company by 2030.

The five year investment plan was unveiled yesterday, just hours ahead of trade body Water UK launching its own net zero emission strategy for the industry as a whole.

Under the new programme, Severn Trent plans to invest £700m in restoring natural habitats, £250m in managing water scarcity, £50m on the company's "role in society", and £200m in support of its "Triple Carbon Pledge", which recently saw the firm commit to delivering net zero emissions, 100 per cent energy from renewable sources, and a 100 per cent electric fleet by 2030.

It added that the investment would build on progress delivered over the past five years, which has seen the company generate more than half its energy from renewable sources, cut carbon emissions by 40 per cent, and invest £350m in improving a third of the rivers in its region.

"To truly make a difference we need to look after nature and the precious resources it provides, we need the most talented and engaged minds helping us drive performance, and we need customers who trust us to do the right thing for their communities," said Liv Garfield, Severn Trent chief executive. "By committing to invest £1.2bn in the next five years, we believe we can make a real difference to the environment and to the people we serve."

The investment programme is accompanied by a series of specific goals, including commitments to boosting biodiversity in 5,000 hectares of land by 2027, plant 1.3 million trees to improve habitats and help reduce flooding, and working with two-thirds of farmers in the firm's region to adopt nature-based solutions to reduce pollutants.

The targets represent an early boost to Water UK's new net zero strategy, which today saw the trade body pledge to deliver net zero emissions across the industry by 2030 while also tripling the rate of water leakage reduction.