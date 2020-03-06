Goodyear develops self-regenerating 'spider-silk' tires for electric cars

'reCharge' concept tires designed be both 'extremely durable and 100 per cent biodegradable', firm claims

Goodyear has unveiled designs for new ultra-durable tires made from biodegradable materials, which it claims can both "self-regenerate" and adapt to changing road conditions, in a move aimed at helping electric car drivers cut down on maintenance costs and waste.

The 'reCharge' tire concept utilises sustainable, biological material and enables drivers to "recharge" the tread using customisable liquid capsules, which the US firm said would enable the tyres to regenerate and adapt over time to different climatic or road conditions.

The low maintenance design would "radically simplify" the process of fixing punctures and replacing tires, while the compound material in the liquid capsules can be customised to a particular car or driver's needs based on driving data captured via artificial intelligence technology, it explained.

Moreover, the tyre treads would be made from "extremely durable and 100 per cent biodegradable material," according to Goodyear.

"The compound itself would be made from a biological material and would be reinforced with fibres inspired by one of the toughest natural materials in the world - spider silk," the company said.

Sebastien Fontaine, lead designer at the Goodyear's Innovation Centre in Luxembourg, said the aim was to create a new tire designed with electric mobility in mind.

"The Goodyear reCharge is a concept tire without compromise, supporting personalised, sustainable and hassle-free electric mobility," he said.

Meanwhile the firm has also designed the tires for Lexus's fully electric, autonomous car concept - the LF-30 Electrified - which it said were specially designed to enhance the cooling of electric vehicle motors behind each wheel, and reduce drag in order to boost battery range, it announced yesterday.

"This collaboration demonstrates once again the critical role tires can play in shaping the future of electric mobility," said Mike Rytokoski, vice president and chief marketing officer for Goodyear Europe.