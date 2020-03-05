Investment Association lends voice to climate risk reporting demands

Investor group representing £7.7tr under management calls for listed firms to report on climate risks, as leading analyst warns of on-going TCFD reporting gap

One of the UK's most influential groups of investors has become the latest major body to call for listed firms to drastically improve their climate risk reporting, warning that companies need to "demonstrate that climate change is being taken seriously in boardrooms".

The Investment Association (IA), which represents 250 members with £7.7tn under management, has set a three-year deadline for listed companies to clearly explain how they plan to measure and manage climate-related risks and opportunities through their annual reports.

A host of investor groups have made similar calls in recent years, with sustainable investment groups such as Climate Action 100+, Ceres, CDP, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), and UK Sustainable Investment and Finance (UKSIF) all demanding improved climate disclosure from corporates.

However, IA's intervention is particularly significant given it is a mainstream investor group without a specific environmental focus.

The move also follows a series of announcements from regulators, indicating they are prepared to crackdown on companies that fail to adequately disclose climate risks. Just last month, the Financial Reporting Council announced it was undertaking a wide-ranging review of corporate climate disclosures and risk management practices.

Andrew Ninian, the IA's director of stewardship and corporate governance, said the organisation would be calling on many of the UK's largest companies to improve their climate risk reporting.

"With one-third of the FTSE owned by IA members, our industry is looking to the UK's largest listed companies to demonstrate that climate change is being taken seriously in boardrooms," he said. "Climate change could result in a significant loss of value in companies if risks are not effectively measured and managed, ultimately hitting savers' pockets. Companies need to be looking at the impact of climate change on their business, products and strategy and set out to investors how they are responding to these risks."

Specifically, the group is calling for all listed firms to comply with the guidelines set out by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) - which recommend that firms publicly report on climate-related risks and opportunities and undertake scenario planning to explore how their organisation would be impacted by a range of different - by 2022 at the latest.

The move was triggered after the group found only 30 companies on the FTSE 100 had implemented the TCFD recommendations, while even among those companies the quality of the disclosures varied. A further 53 firms did reference some form of climate-related risks in their annual reports, but in a manner that was not in line with the TCFD standards.

The news comes on the same day as risk management consultancy Verisk Maplecroft published a report warning that the world is entering a "crunch year for climate reporting".

The report highlights how despite growing calls form investors for firms to report in line with TCFD guidelines there is a "disclosure gap" with a sizeable majority of listed firms still not delivering standardised climate reporting.

"Companies failing to get to grips with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures may not have much time to get it right," said report author Will Nichols. "Leaving investors unsatisfied by not disclosing the required information threatens a company's creditworthiness, while regulators are keen to make disclosure mandatory."

He added that the "disclosure gap" had closed slightly in the past year as more companies start to report in line with TCFD standards, but many "companies are still struggling to align with the TCFDs, with elements of scenario analysis and integrating climate into management strategies proving to be the biggest roadblocks".