Ministry of Defence offers £2m to help solve offshore wind radar disruption risk

MoD claims £2m innovation competition could bolster UK's air defences while also spurring renewable energy growth

The Ministry of Defence is calling for innovators to help solve the potential disruption caused by offshore wind turbines to the UK's military defence radars, today launching a new £2m technology competition it claims could pave the way for a significant boost in renewable energy capacity.

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) - MoD's innovation hub - today said it was seeking proposals for innovative solutions and advances in technology designed to alleviate the impact offshore wind turbines could have on air defence and civilian radar systems.

DASA's delivery manager Adam Moore said such innovations were vital for the UK to meet its renewable energy targets, and could "transform the UK's approach to offshore wind power generation".

"This competition will not only help us meet our green energy needs but it will help boost UK prosperity, entrepreneurs and innovators by investing in their game-changing technology," he said.

DASA, which is leading the project on behalf of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Royal Air Force, and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, said it expected multiple proposals to be funded through the £2m competition.

Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said the competition offered potential twin benefits of both shoring-up the UK's aerial defence systems while additionally accelerating work to help combat climate change.

"Defence Technologies have a huge amount to offer the demands of the 21st century UK - including addressing the challenge of climate change," he said. "We have an incredible skills base in the UK and this initiative will harness the power of wind turbines whilst ensuring our air defence standards."

The MoD has historically restricted the development of a number of onshore and offshore wind farms, having lodged planning complaints highlighting how some proposed wind farms could disrupt radar systems. As such, a technical fix that negates radar disruption could open up suitable areas for wind farm development, providing a further boost to the sector.