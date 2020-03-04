European energy giants step up calls for 'ambitious' EU climate law

Leading energy firms call on Brussels to deliver 2050 net zero target 'across all policy areas', as nearly 100 suppliers pledge to better engage customers with the energy transition

A group of six of Europe's largest energy companies have today written to the EU, calling on it to fast track plans for a new climate law that would require the bloc to deliver net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

The letter to Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmerman, is signed by EDP, Enel, Iberdrola, Ørsted, SSE, Statkraft, and Verbund.

It argues the EU should adopt an "ambitious EU climate law and implement climate neutrality at the latest by 2050 across all policy areas in the European Union, including increasing the EU's 2030 ambition ahead of COP26 to at least 55 per cent".

The European Commission is working on plans to deliver a binding net zero emissions target and more ambitious medium term emissions target, with a view to passing legislation and unleashing a new "Green Deal" investment programme ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

However, the plans continue to face some opposition from Poland and a number of industry groups, which fear efforts to accelerate decarbonisation across the bloc could drive up energy costs and lead to job losses.

The letter from leading energy companies pushes back against such fears, arguing that setting a clear target and policy framework would ensure decarbonisation is delivered in a cost competitive fashion.

The group cites recent European Commission analysis that underlines how "an energy system based on renewables is the most efficient and cost competitive path to achieve decarbonization across the economy".

"Embedding climate neutrality in law together with principles for future regulation will create regulatory predictability that can steer the investments necessary to deliver the transition to an economy based on renewable energy," the letter states. "This predictability would be enhanced by setting an intermediate target in 2040 aligned with EU's climate action framework."

Specifically, the letter recommends that a new European Climate Law should be shaped by a number of "key principles", including commitments to ensure energy taxes and tariffs reflect climate impacts, end subsidies for projects that are incompatible with the net zero goal, enable an integrated and digitalised internal energy market, and provide a "just and fair transition" for carbon intensive industries and workers.

"We believe that these principles would be the right starting point for an EU climate law forming the basis for climate neutrality by 2050," the letter concludes.

The move comes just days after French energy giant EDF reportedly became the latest utility to commit to setting a science-based target - a move that the We Mean Business coalition of corporates said meant that Europe's six largest utilities by market cap have now either set a science based target or committed to do so.

Spanish utility Iberdrola, France's ENGIE, and Danish power company Ørsted all have approved science-based targets, while EDF and UK grid-operator National Grid have committed to set one.

Meanwhile, European power sector trade body Eurelectric today announced that 92 European electricity suppliers have pledged to empower their over 200 million residential customers to support climate action through new user-friendly services and electric solutions that "make their experience affordable, transparent and simple".

The 92 signatories pledge to provide personalised advice to help customers manage their energy consumption, offer them transparent information on costs, benefits and payback of available technologies, offer user-friendly products, ensure data protection, and partner with public authorities to support vulnerable customers.

"Engaging customers is critical for the energy transition," said Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric. "Many people are still reluctant to embrace electric mobility or systems that increase their comfort at home while helping control their energy consumption. We mean to partner up and provide services that empower customers. And show that the transition means a very tangible improvement to the quality of life."