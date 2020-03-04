Budget: Chancellor urged to unleash net zero infrastructure boom

New LSE study argues Budget should mark the beginning of massive and long-term investment in zero-carbon infrastructure, as reports suggest Treasury is still considering fuel duty hike

The government has today been urged to deliver on its promise to make the environment a top priority in its upcoming Budget and unleash a wave of "massive and long-term investment" in net zero infrastructure, as reports again suggested the Treasury is preparing one of the greenest Budgets in recent years.

Economists at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), led by the globally-recognised climate economist Lord Stern, have today published a wide-ranging new report detailing how the Budget could provide the trigger for a decade of infrastructure investment that would slash greenhouse gas emissions, improve living standards, and tackle regional inequalities across the UK.

Titled Delivering strong and sustainable growth in the UK: A special decade for innovation and investment, the report puts forward a series of policy recommendations for recently appointed Chancellor Rishi Sunak to consider ahead of next week's Budget, all of which centre on how to accelerate the UK's net zero transition.

Stern said this Budget presented a unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a decade of rapid and sustained deep decarbonisation. "The Budget should mark the start of a decade of massive investment in accelerating the transition of the UK economy to zero-carbon growth," he said. "This would mean that by 2030 the UK could have higher living standards, and better health and wellbeing, underpinned by UK businesses innovating and adopting cutting-edge zero-carbon technologies and practices fit for the mid-21st century."

He added that well targeted net zero infrastructure and skills spending could also help tackle the government's other economic priorities. "The zero-carbon transition must also address ongoing poor productivity performance in the UK," he said. "Investment in zero-carbon infrastructure, while critical, will not be enough to attain sustainable and inclusive growth. Large-scale sustainable investment in innovation and skills across the country is also required. Immediate action with a long-term, predictable but dynamic outlook is needed."

The report, which was produced for the LSE Growth Commission, suggests major infrastructure programmes can be advanced without damaging the UK's fiscal outlook, arguing that low interest rates combined with targeted policies and financial instruments from the public sector can lower the cost of capital and raise private investment in net zero-aligned projects.

Specifically, it calls for the government to make good on its manifesto pledge to spend £6.3bn on energy efficiency improvements and focus it on building upgrades. It also recommends the £1bn committed in the 2019 election manifesto for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure should be focused on parts of the UK with lower traffic and population densities. And it calls for the £800m promised for new carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects to be "invested carefully to ensure it leverages private capital and [is] accompanied by regional skills programmes".

The report also recommends the Treasury establish a National Investment Bank with a focus on managing and reducing risk in infrastructure projects to leverage private finance, essentially emulating the success of the Green Investment Bank before it was privatised.

And it calls on the government to overhaul technical and governance processes to ensure public investment is aligned with the net zero goal, and utilises public sector procurement to pilot sustainable technologies.

"The economic and climate challenges faced by the UK require long-term and dynamic policies, implemented with a clear timetable and even clearer lines of accountability," said Anna Valero, a co-author of the report and ESRC Innovation Fellow at the Centre for Economic Performance at LSE. "There are several actions, if taken by this government, that would cement the UK's leadership credentials, directly impact investment rates in the UK and create both a short-term boost to growth and improved growth prospects for the medium to long run."

Hopes are building that Sunak could deliver one of the greenest budgets in modern times, following a series of government announcements and briefings in support of the net zero transition.

In recent weeks Ministers have signalled they are planning to pull forward the phase out date for the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 to 2035 or earlier, while this week the government confirmed it will consult on changes to clean power auctions to support a new wave of onshore renewables, floating offshore wind, and energy storage projects.

Meanwhile, reports today indicate Sunak is considering ending the decade-long freeze on fuel duty in next week's Budget - or at least set an end date for the freeze - as part of a suite of tax and spending measures aimed at pushing the UK towards its 2050 net zero target.

According to the Financial Times, Sunak Sunak is set to argue that with the UK's petrol and diesel car phase out date in place and demand for electric vehicles growing there is a case for ending the fuel duty freeze. But the move is likely to be highly controversial among Conservative backbenchers, drivers, and farmers, who have lobbied hard against any hike in motoring costs, prompting fears a backlash could emerge akin to the 'gilet jaunes' protests in France in 2018.

The latest reports follow briefings last week that the Chancellor is also planning to curb tax breaks for red diesel and unveil a raft of new incentives to encouraging building energy efficiency upgrades, as part of a wider green economy drive in the upcoming Budget.

Green campaigners have long called for an end to the freeze on fuel duty first instigated by then-Chancellor George Osborne in 2010, arguing the policy has effectively lowered the cost of motoring over the past decade in spite of the need to push drivers towards cleaner fuels and forms of transport. A study this week from campaign group Greener Journeys calculated the nine-year freeze on fuel duty has caused an extra five million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and an extra 15,000 tonnes of harmful NOx emissions by encouraging people to abandon public transport in favour of their cars.

However, some environmental campaigners have counselled against hiking fuel duty, arguing that such a move risks dragging climate policies further into a 'culture war' that sees environmnental measures blamed for any increase in living costs.