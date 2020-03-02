'Subsidy-free': Government to open clean power auctions to onshore wind and solar projects

BREAKING: In a shock move, Number 10 is set to confirm the most cost-effective forms of renewables will be able to bid for government-backed contracts, helping to curb energy bills in the process

Number 10 is set to secure plaudits from business groups, renewable energy developers, and environmental campaigners, after it emerged it is to allow onshore wind and solar projects to compete for clean power contracts in the next round of government-backed auctions.

In a surprise move, the government is expected to announce new onshore wind and solar projects would be able to take part in the next round of the contracts for difference (CfD) auctions, which are slated to take place next year.

The precise level of funding available through the auction is yet to be determined, but government sources are optimistic the move can deliver net savings to billpayers.

Advocates of renewables and mainstream business groups, such as the CBI, have long argued onshore wind and solar farms represent the most cost effective form of new power generation available in the UK and as such allowing them to compete for CfDs would allow significant quantities of new clean power capacity to be added to the grid at potentially no cost to billpayers, helping to hold down energy bills in the process.

The Guardian reported this morning that Business Secretary Alok Sharma is expected to argue that ending the UK's contribution to the climate crisis "means making the most of every technology available, and that includes backing more onshore wind and solar projects".

He is also expected to say that the government will make the changes "in a way that works for everyone, listening to local communities and giving them an effective voice in decisions that affect them".

Government sources indicated a new auction would allow the most cost competitive projects to come online by the mid-2020s, providing a major boost to efforts to meet the UK's medium and long term emissions targets, which the country is currently on track to miss.

The move would reverse a controversial 2014 decision under former Prime Minister David Cameron, which saw onshore wind and solar projects - known as Pot 1 technologies under the CfD auction rules - from competing for contracts.

That decision followed intense lobbying from some Conservative MPs who decried the impact of wind and solar farms on the landscape, which prompted Cameron to block any "subsidy" for onshore renewables projects while arguing that people were "fed up" with onshore renewables projects, despite polling showing that they remained hugely popular.

In the intervening years, Ministers maintained that onshore wind and solar projects should be able to be developed without government-backed contracts, but while a number of projects were able to sign long term contracts with corporate customers that allowed them to proceed, the ban on taking part in CfD auctions led to plummeting rates of onshore wind and solar development. As such, the UK has been largely reliant on offshore wind projects and proposed nuclear developments - many of which have been shelved in recent years amidst cost concerns - to deliver on its grid decarbonisation goals.

Consequently, as onshore wind and solar costs have continued to fall sharply around the world calls for the government to rethink its approach have grown, with the CBI, National Infrastructure Commission, and the Committee on Climate Change, all advising that allowing projects to compete for CfDs would help curb bills and emissions.

CfDs work by providing developers with a commitment that the government would pay generators to cover the difference between an agreed 'strike' price and the wholesale power price, providing clean energy developers with a degree of certainty that allows them to proceed with large scale upfront investments. However, onshore renewables developers are confident they could bid for strike prices that would be well below current wholesale power prices, raising the prospect of them making payments back to billpayers.

Moreover, analysts have argued that if more clean power capacity is provided through the lowest cost forms of generation, then less is required from more costly technologies, such as offshore wind and nuclear projects, potentially lowering the overall cost of decarbonisation.

A 2017 report from consultancy Baringa Partners, commissioned by Scottish Renewables, calculated that if onshore wind projects were allowed to compete at a CfD auction they could deliver 1GW of new onshore wind capacity at no additional cost to consumers above the wholesale cost of power, effectively making it 'subsidy-free'. Industry insiders are confident onshore wind development costs have fallen further since the analysis was undertaken.

As such, hopes have been building within the renewables industry that the government could undertake a U-turn. The 2017 Conservative Manifesto left the door open to potentially supporting onshore renewables projects outside of England, while last year's manifesto was notably silent on the issue, although it did pledge that the government would "lead the global fight against climate change by delivering on our world-leading target of Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as advised by the independent Committee on Climate Change".

However, the decision is likely to spark fierce criticism from some Conservative MPs and opponents of climate action, who hailed the effective 'ban' on onshore renewables development as a major victory. Local opponents to wind and solar farm developments are also likely to be angered by the move.

Westminster sources indicated the government is set address concerns about the visual impact of new projects by announcing plans for new guidance for renewable energy developers that would ensure local communities are given a "more effective voice" on whether new wind farms go ahead.

However, the industry remains confident it can operate within such guidelines, having already pioneered community ownership models and worked closely with stakeholders to develop new projects. Competitive auctions are also likely to result in the majority of new projects being located in Scotland, where wind resources are stronger and the government is keen to see well-located developments proceed.

The move comes on the same day as over 60 green NGOs announced they had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to present a Glasgow Action Plan for this year's UK-hosted COP26 Climate Summit, which calls on the government to deliver sweeping plans in support of the country's net zero emissions goal.

Hugh McNeal, chief executive at RenewableUK, said the decision should provide a major boost to the UK's net zero goal. "The government is pressing ahead with action to meet our net zero emissions target quickly and at lowest cost to consumers and businesses," he said. "Backing cheap renewables is a clear example of the practical action to tackle climate change that the public is demanding, and this will speed up the transition to a net zero economy. As one of the UK's cheapest power sources, new onshore wind projects will be a huge boost for jobs and investment in local economies across the UK."

Meanwhile, green groups gave the move a warm welcome. John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said the decision to restore auctions for onshore renewables was "great news for anyone who pays an energy bill, and great news for our climate". "Onshore wind and solar are not only some of the cheapest sources of energy, reducing costs for everyone, but they are a vital part of putting the UK on track to net zero as quickly as possible," he said. "The government now needs to engage with local communities in order to get large amounts of onshore wind and solar off the ground. Leading by example, by tripling the UK's wind and solar by 2030, is a prerequisite for successful UK leadership at this year's global climate talks in Glasgow."

Renewable energy campaigner at climate change charity Possible, Alethea Warrington, hailed the decision as a major breakthrough following "years of campaigning". "Today we can finally celebrate the UK's cheapest new energy source - onshore wind - being brought in from the cold," she said. "As our cheapest source of clean energy, onshore wind is hugely popular with people in the UK, who understand that we need to use all the tools in the box to tackle the climate crisis."