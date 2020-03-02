Net Zero: Green groups urge UK 'to get its house in order' ahead of COP26

Pressure grows on the government to ramp up net zero policies and diplomatic efforts ahead of COP26

The UK must quickly "get its own house in order" and ramp up its decarbonisation efforts if it is to maximise the chances of a successful COP26 Climate Summit this autumn, the Prime Minister has been warned, in a letter today from more than 60 green NGOs and campaign groups.

The letter calls on the government to lead by example in the months ahead of the crucial UN climate change summit this November, by both stepping up diplomatic efforts to encourage other countries such as China to deliver stronger climate pledges and delivering a more ambitious domestic green agenda.

"The coming months must see a green turbocharging of our decarbonisation policies and investment to maximise our emissions reductions, so that we reach net-zero as soon as possible," states the letter, which has been signed by a raft of civil society groups including WWF, Oxfam, E3G, Greenpeace, and CAFOD.

Led by the Climate Coalition and international development non-profit Bond, the letter features a 'Glasgow Action Plan' highlighting five key areas it says Johnson "must prioritise to get us on track to a cleaner, greener future".

Arguing that "the time is now" for the UK to be a global climate leader, it calls for immediate policy action to ensure that by 2030 all homes are highly energy efficient, petrol and diesel car sales are phased out, wind and solar generation triples, and 10 million heat pumps are installed in homes.

All support for fossil fuels should also be phased out by 2021, while an overhaul in farming and land use is needed to drive the development of nature-based solutions to combat climate change such as peatland restoration, habitat rejuvenation, and planting 50,000 hectares per year of tree cover, it adds.

To underpin these efforts, public and private investment for climate action and restoring nature should be ramped up to the equivalent of at least two per cent of the UK's GDP each year, the five-point plan states.

Meanwhile, the UK should "use every diplomatic effort" on the global stage ahead of COP26 to encourage countries to close the gap between existing decarbonisation pledges in the Paris Agreement and what is needed to limit temperature rise to 1.5C, while also better supporting vulnerable countries with finance for climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

"Before we host the world at COP 26 in November, the UK must get its house in order, and go further and faster to reach net zero as soon as possible," the letter states. "In the face of the climate emergency, now is the moment for the UK, under your charge, to become a global climate leader. There is no time for delay."

The intervention comes on the same day came as think tank Commonwealth similarly called for stronger policy efforts to help deliver net zero economy, today unveiling its updated 'Blueprint for a Green New Deal'. The document calls for a "transformational response" to the climate emergency across the economy, including in taxation, mobility, public health, care work and a "just and sustainable future for trade".

Alok Sharma, who was appointed COP26 President and Business Secretary in last month's cabinet reshuffle, last week set out his own top five priorities for the summit, including a focus on nature-based solutions, unlocking green finance, transitioning to clean energy and transport, and adaptation and resilience.

A UK government spokesperson today said it was "calling on action from everyone, including businesses and civil society, to work together to deliver a prosperous, zero carbon future for all".

"This is a pivotal year for the planet as we raise our ambition on emissions reductions and build an economy resilient to climate change," a government statement added. "The UK was the first major economy in the world to legislate to go carbon neutral by 2050. The summit will be an opportunity for every county to announce credible targets to accelerate efforts to get to net zero and enhance support for developing countries."

The government is also set to beef up its grid decarbonisation plans today with confirmation it is to allow onshore wind and solar projects to compete for clean power contracts - a move that should help deliver a wave of new renewables projects around the mid 2020s.

But the NGOs' letter comes amid growing concerns about November's UN climate summit, preparations for which have fallen under the spotlight since Claire O'Neill's dramatic sacking as COP26 President in January, after which she has been fiercely critical of the government's organisations for the two-week event.

Further complicating matters, there are now fears the global coronavirus outbreak could pose serious logistical challenges for the event, with travel restrictions currently in place in several countries and governments now focusing their domestic and diplomatic resources on halting the spread of the virus, according to Guardian reports.

Italy, officially the UK's co-host for COP26, was set to host a number of key pre-summit meetings over the coming months, but has been forced to put in place major restrictions on travel in the north of the country.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office - which is leading COP26 preparations - told the newspaper it was "monitoring the situation closely" but that the summit was "still many months away".

"Our officials are attending all planned engagements," the spokesperson reportedly said. "But we are aware that this is an issue which may affect some international travel and will adapt our plans accordingly, to ensure necessary discussions and diplomacy with international partners can continue."