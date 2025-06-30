Major 2GW Orkney wind farm secures offshore planning consent

West of Orkney wind farm aims to provide enough electricity to power two million average UK homes once operational
Plans for a multi-billion-pound wind farm off the coast of Scotland's Orkney Islands have been granted offshore planning consent by the Scottish Government, moving developers closer towards their goal...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis