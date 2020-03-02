Breaking the single-use cycle

  • Jo Gilroy, Kier Group
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Jo Gilroy is head of sustainability and environment at Kier Group

With the ushering in of the New Year, humanity is now in the final decade in which there is time to take meaningful action to undo the environmental damage caused by our consumerist habits. With the world...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news