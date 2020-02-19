UK industrial innovations win £9m energy efficiency funding boost

One of the successful projects is aimed at producing fertiliser from waste water | Credit: annanann

As many as eight innovations cut CO2 from plastics manufacturing, data centre cooling and other processes win public and private support

A clutch of innovative energy efficiency projects designed to slash CO2 emissions from industrial processes such as plastics manufacturing, pulp and paper production, wastewater treatment, and data centre cooling have secured almost £9m in public and private funding, the government has announced.

As many as eight projects were announced as successful bidders to share nearly £4.6m in government funding yesterday through the second phase of its Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator (IEEA) programme, matched by almost £4.4m from the private sector.

The programme, which is funded through the UK government and managed by the Carbon Trust consultancy with support from Jacobs Engineering, is designed to support projects from all UK sectors that are able to demonstrate novel technologies to boost the energy efficiency of industrial processes.

By demonstrating such technologies under industrial conditions, the aim is to help spur wider adoption across UK industry in order to bolster competitiveness, reduce carbon emissions, and potentially stimulate the export market for UK tech developers, according to the Carbon Trust.

"These projects will help reduce the energy that is currently being lost in industrial processes due to inefficiency in equipment, mechanical limitations and heat loss," explained Carbon Trust chief executive Tom Delay. "The IEEA has the potential to deliver significant carbon emissions reductions across the UK and support the long-term competitiveness of UK industry."

Demonstration sites for all eight projects to secure funding yesterday are located across country, said Carbon Trust, taking in industrial and regional clusters in the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the North East and North West of England.

Among the eight winning out from a pool of over 60 projects assessed for funding, Matrix Moulding Systems is teaming up with industrial demonstration partner Barley Plastics to trial an ultrasonic technology to help cut down on the energy required for plastics manufacturing, Carbon Trust said.

The University of Hull is also working with AIRCO and NPS Humber to develop efficient cooling technology for its data centres, it explained, while a new waste water filtration system designed to recycled heated waste water in the industrial laundry sector is being led by G20 Water Technologies, Hydrasyst and Johnson's Textile Service.

And water firm Severn Trent is collaborating with CCm Technologies to develop "world first" technology to convert wastewater into commercial fertiliser, while also helping to lock up captured carbon back in the soil, Carbon Trust said.

Bob Stear, chief engineer at Severn Trent, said the project "could be a real game changer".

"While Severn Trent generates the equivalent of half the energy we need from renewable sources - mainly from anaerobic digestion and biogas - we want to do more to lock up the carbon dioxide that inevitably comes from the processes we use," he said. "What's particularly exciting about this project is that it has the potential to combine carbon dioxide with otherwise hard-to-treat ammonia and make what we hope will become a 'super fertiliser'."