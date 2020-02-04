Moody's predicts green bond market boost

The global green bonds are expected to surge yet again in 2020

Influential agency predicts 24 per cent growth for green bonds market this year, as greater clarity from governments and regulators drives investment

Green, social, and sustainability bond issuances could be set to jump 24 per cent to a record $400bn in 2020, according to a forecast from credit ratings giant Moody's.

The agency is expecting another boom year for the burgeoning environmental bonds market, after issuances across the green, social, and sustainability bond categories rose to $323bn in 2019. Green bonds are still the largest market sector within the group, with issuances likely to reach $300bn this year, Moody's said.

Social and sustainability bond issuance are predicted to reach $25bn and $75bn respectively, it added.

Moody's also expects issuances from the social and sustainability segments to become more diversified in terms of sector and region as the market grows and matures, mirroring trends seen in the green bond market.

Growth within the sustainable finance sector beyond these segments is also set to be driven by more innovative labels and structures, as well as the growing focus on climate action from governments and businesses, Moody's said.

The financial sector is increasingly prioritising the incorporation of ESG and sustainability considerations into its investment decisions and risk management, a trend Moody's said it expects to continue.

The agency also predicts an acceleration in the growth in issuances from alternative sustainability-themed labels, such as transition bonds. However, the performance of the fledgling sector may be uneven over the near term, due to the current lack of clear definitions as to what projects might qualify for the emerging segment, it said.

For example, though various definitions for "transition bonds" have been proposed, one common theme is that proceeds could be used to help carbon-intensive companies become more sustainable over time - an approach that has been criticised by some campaigners who argue apparently 'green' bonds could risk prolonging the life of carbon-intensive assets.

A growing focus on organisation-wide sustainability and a preference for the flexibility offered by general corporate purposes borrowing, is also set to contribute to the increased focus on sustainability-linked bonds and loans, Moody's predicted, noting that the market surged to $134bn globally in 2019, up from just $34bn in 2018.

"Across the financial sector, market participants are increasingly integrating environmental, social and governance considerations and sustainability," said Moody's analyst Matthew Kuchtyak. "Governments and regulators are also providing greater structure and clarity to the sustainable finance market as their focus on climate change and sustainability grows."