Study: Almost half the technologies required to meet net zero goals are on track to undercut fossil fuels by 2030

New data from the Energy Transitions Commission and Systemiq shows how rapid cost reductions are driving the accelerated roll out of clean technologies worldwide
Over 40 per cent of the clean technologies needed to meet net zero emissions goals are either already cheaper than fossil fuel incumbents or will reach cost-parity by 2030, according to new research today...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis