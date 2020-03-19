Charging to the front: Battery M&A activity continues on back of bullish long-term outlook for sector
Two major deals agreed this week, as new projections point to upbeat long term prospects for global battery sector
Two major deals between UK-based and international battery producers have been unveiled this week as companies move to seize on the opportunities created by the low carbon transition. UK-based redT...
More news
UK recycling rate slips, putting EU target in jeopardy
Despite heightened public concern about single-use plastics in recent years, UK household recycling rates fell in 2018
The UK's latest carbon footprint data: At a glance
The UK government has today released a fascinating treasure trove of data revealing how the UK's cabron footprint is shrinking - BusinessGreen reveals the key trends
Total wades into UK floating wind sector with Simply Blue Energy partnership
Two companies form joint venture to develop floating wind projects off the west coast of UK in the Celtic Sea
Seeing the light: Siemens powers up UK's first 'Electric Avenue'
Sutherland Avenue in Westminster becomes UK's first residential avenue fully converted to provide lamppost electric vehicle charging points