Charging to the front: Battery M&A activity continues on back of bullish long-term outlook for sector

Charging to the front: Battery M&A activity continues on back of bullish long-term outlook for sector
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Two major deals agreed this week, as new projections point to upbeat long term prospects for global battery sector

Two major deals between UK-based and international battery producers have been unveiled this week as companies move to seize on the opportunities created by the low carbon transition. UK-based redT...

To continue reading...

More on Technology

More news