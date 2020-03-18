Black bag waste powers new Leeds low carbon heat network

New district heating scheme to provide low carbon heat to nearly 2,000 homes, while 22,000 will benefit from greener electricity

Veolia has this week started delivering low carbon heat through a new district heating scheme powered by unrecyclable waste in Leeds.

The Recycling and Energy Recovery Facility (RERF), operated by Veolia on behalf of Leeds City Council, was opened in 2016 in support of the city's zero waste goals. The facility removes recyclable materials from waste collections for processing, while remaining black bag waste is used to generate electricity for the local grid.

Veolia announced yesterday that the site has now been connected to a new district heating network, allowing waste heat from the facility to be harnessed for use in local buildings.

The Leeds PIPES scheme has been developed by the council with energy company Vital Energi, and has received £4m funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), alongside £5.8m of European Regional Development Funding.

The 14MWe facility, which is also home to a 1,800 square metre vertical green living wall, will now initially supply heat for 1,983 council homes and enough electricity for 22,000 homes.

"District heating is a key strategy that will drive heat decarbonisation and help reduce CO2 emissions across the UK," said Richard Kirkman, Veolia's chief technology and innovation officer. "With this innovative facility Leeds is a shining example of a circular economy hub that transforms unrecyclable black bin waste into an important energy source that benefits local communities. By connecting it to the district heating network it further boosts sustainability, and cuts carbon emissions for the city."

Worldwide Veolia already operates almost 7,000km of heat networks, including schemes that serve up to half a million people. The company's heat projects use a range of low carbon and renewable energy technologies including combined heat and power (CHP), renewable waste wood biomass and heat from Energy Recovery Facilities.

The project is the latest boost to the UK's expanding district heating sector, following the government's unveiling last month of new funding for pioneering projects and proposals to strengthen consumer protection across the sector.