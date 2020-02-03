COP26: Boris Johnson launches UN Climate Summit with pledge to pull forward petrol and diesel car phase out

'There can be no greater responsibility than protecting our planet, and no mission that a Global Britain is prouder to serve'

Boris Johnson will tomorrow hail this autumn's COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow as "an important opportunity for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change", pledging to set out plans that ensure Great Britain leads the world in delivering a net zero emission economy.

Johnson is set to attend an event tomorrow morning to officially kick off the COP26 Summit alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whose government will co-host the high profile UN meeting, Sir David Attenborough, Mark Carney, and a host of leading climate experts.

In his speech, Johnson is expected to underscore the government's commitment to delivering on its net zero by 2050 target and confirm Ministers intend to pull forward the current target date for phasing out the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 2035.

The government is now expected to conduct a consultation on moving the date for ending sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2035, or earlier if a faster transition is feasible. Significantly, the proposed ban would for the first time include hybrids, providing a major boost for developers of pure electric cars, but potentially sparking push back from some manufacturers.

"Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change," Johnson will say. "As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net zero emissions.

"There can be no greater responsibility than protecting our planet, and no mission that a Global Britain is prouder to serve. 2020 must be the year we turn the tide on global warming - it will be the year when we choose a cleaner, greener future for all."

Johnson and Conte are expected to call on governments around the world to step up efforts to reach net zero emissions as early as possible through investment in cleaner, greener technologies, preservation of natural habitats, and measures to improve resilience to climate impacts.

The event will also see the UK government unveil some of the official branding for the COP26 Summit and accompanying 'Year of Climate Action' campaign.

However, it remains to be seen if the government is ready to confirm a replacement for Claire O'Neill as President of the COP26 Summit after the former Energy and Clean Growth Minister was controversially sacked late last week.

Johnson is also expected to reiterate government calls for businesses and charities across the country to participate in the run-up to the summit in Glasgow in November.

BusinessGreen is set to host the inaugural Net Zero Festival in late September in a bid to highlight the growing business engagement with the net zero transition and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said the government was committed to "making the most of the enormous economic potential of clean technologies".

"This is my number one priority, and we will raise our ambition in this year of climate action, including with new plans to decarbonise every sector, enabling a greener future for all our children," she said.

Johnson's comments provide the clearest indication yet that the government will set out a new net zero strategy following criticism from campaigners, businesses, and the independent Committee on Climate Change that the UK is not currently on track to meet either the 2050 target or its interim Carbon Budgets.

The latest moves follow a written response to a Parliamentary Question from Labour's Shadow Energy and Climate Change Minister Alan Whitehead that confirmed the UK will submit an enhanced climate action plan - or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon - "well ahead of COP26" as it prepares to call on other countries to do likewise.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister last week reiterated his pledge to begin holding regular cabinet meetings on climate change, as he promised "punctilious and radical action" on delivering net zero emissions and enhanced climate adaptation measures in a letter to the Committee on Climate Change (CCC).

The CCC had before Christmas urged Johnson to deliver immediate net zero action in 2020, with Lord Deben demanding the government "seize the opportunity" of its landslide election victory to "get our own house in order" on climate change.

In a letter dated 28th January but released just yesterday by the CCC, Johnson stressed the UK's decarbonisation to date was "not a cause for complacency", as he promised to deliver "firm commitments" in 2020 on key priority areas such as buildings, energy, transport, and land use.

He also said the government's National Adaptation Programme later this year would factor climate risks into government policies and plans "in order to bolster national resilience to flooding, overheating, water scarcity, impacts on the natural environment and other areas".

"Delivering this ambition will require action from the entire United Kingdom; from government, business, universities and research institutions, and the British people themselves," Johnson wrote. "We all hold collective responsibility."

The UK "is ready to demonstrate global leadership and take a stand to halt this impending crisis", concludes the PM's letter, which was welcomed yesterday by Chris Stark, CEO of the CCC.

We received a letter from Number 10 - and it's a *good* letter.



Hoping this is a primer for further announcements from the PM tomorrow... https://t.co/4WtWtsNKk8 — Chris Stark (@ChiefExecCCC) February 3, 2020

Johnson's latest comments are set to earn a cautious welcome from green business groups and campaigners, many of which have been impressed by Number 10's decision to highlight climate action as a top priority post-Brexit, but are yet to be convinced of the government's ability to deliver sufficiently bold decarbonisation policies at a time when it is also navigating complex and controversial Brexit negotiations.

Yesterday green groups again warned that the government's insistence that he will not accept any form of 'level playing field' mechanism for governing UK and EU regulations could pave the way for a 'no deal' Brexit that increases the risk of environmental deregulation - a charge once again rejected by Johnson.

But concerns were stoked on Friday when O'Neill responded to her sacking by revealing the government had not hosted a single climate cabinet meeting since last summer. Reports over the weekend also suggested plans for the Summit were over-budget, behind schedule, and subject to fierce departmental in-fighting across Whitehall.

The revelations have prompted calls for Johnson to name a senior figure, ideally with diplomatic experience, to take on the role of President for the Summit.