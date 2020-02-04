Future of flight or flight of fancy? UK aviation industry launches net zero roadmap

The aviation industry has launched a plan to get to net zero by 2050, but its reliance on offsets and new fuels has angered campaigners

UK aviation chiefs have signed up to a plan to deliver net zero emissions by 2050, pledging to accelerate the use of more efficient aircraft, modernise airspace and flight operations, and drive the market for low carbon fuels made from waste.

Launching the new roadmap today to coincide with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official kick off for the COP26 UN Climate Summit, the UK Sustainable Aviation coalition of major UK airlines, airports, manufacturers, air navigation service providers, and key business partners said it was confident it can cut carbon emissions while still accommodating the forecast 70 per cent growth in passenger numbers through to 2050.

The plan, entitled Decarbonisation Road-Map: A Path to Net Zero, covers all flights departing the UK. It calculates that the sector could save 23.5MtCO2 by from introducing more efficient aircraft in the short term, followed by hybrid electric planes from 2035. A further 3.1Mt/CO2 would be shaved through improved air traffic management and operating procedures, it adds.

In contrast, under a business-as-usual scenario UK aviation would generate 71MtCO2/year in 2050, the roadmap states. However, the industry hopes that once the technical measures outlined in the roadmap have been delivered, the sector could cut emissions from 30Mt/CO2 a year currently to 25MtCO2 a year, despite a massive increase in passenger numbers.

The coalition plans to tackle the remaining emissions through international market-based measures or offsets, which are expected to deliver 25.8MtCO2 of savings a year by 2050.

However, Greenpeace slammed the strategy as "a flight of fancy". John Sauven, executive director at the campaign group, said: "Carbon offsetting is simply an excuse to carry on with business as usual while shifting the responsibility to cut emissions to someone else, somewhere else, and some other time. It's greenwash pure and simple and ministers should be wary of lending it any credibility."

Aviation demand should be managed by introducing a frequent flier levy that makes flying affordable for those who do it rarely, and expensive for those who take multiple flights a year, he said. "There's only one proven way for the aviation industry to cut its soaring emissions, and that's managing demand," he said. "This could be done fairly and effectively by introducing a frequent flier levy that makes flying affordable for those who do it rarely and expensive for those who do it often. But this is the one solution the industry doesn't want to look at."

Meanwhile, Tim Johnson, director of the Aviation Environment Federation (AEF), pointed out that Committee on Climate Change had suggested that the government should plan for no more than a 25 per cent increase in passenger levels, even allowing for significant technology improvements and biofuel use.

The roadmap plans for a further 14.4 MtCO2 a year that can be saved using sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). A separate strategy for SAFs, released alongside the zero carbon roadmap, predicted they could meet 32 per cent of the nation's demand for aviation fuel by 2050.

But the AEF pointed out that globally, SAFs currently represented just 0.002 per cent of fuel in 2018, due to their high cost and sustainability concerns.

Campaigners remain sceptical the embryonic sector can deliver green fuels at the scale required inside 30 years. But advocates of jet biofuels maintain the sector could expand rapidly as a new generation of production facilities come online and serve to drive down costs.

The aviation sector today again called on the government to work with it to establish the UK as a global hub for green aviation technologies, such as SAFs and electric flight. Renewable fuel company Velocys is already planning the UK's first commercial scale waste to aviation fuel facility in Immingham in Lincolnshire, with British Airways and Shell, and the industry has repeatedly called on the government to step up support for the fledgling industry.

"The UK is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the green technologies of the future, including sustainable aviation fuels and electric flight, creating highly-skilled and well-paid jobs in the process, and we look forward to working in partnership with ministers to help realise these opportunities," said Neil Robinson, chair of Sustainable Aviation.

The group wants the government to now support commercial deployment of sustainable aviation fuels at scale, take steps to modernise airspace, and work with other countries to deliver effective market-based measures to tackle residual aviation emissions.

However, ultimately the sector's emissions will need to be addressed internationally, to avoid competitive distortion and carbon leakage, it warned.