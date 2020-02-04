GoZero: Sky becomes latest corporate giant to announce net zero by 2030 goal

Broadcasting giant's wide-ranging carbon reduction plans include proposals to help encourage audiences to embrace the net zero transition

Sky has become the latest corporate giant to set a net zero target, announcing plans to go net zero carbon by 2030 by slashing emissions across its value chain and operations.

The broadcaster said it was committed to tackling both its own emissions and those arising from its suppliers around the world and its millions of customers.

Specifically, it said it work to make all its technology products more efficient, switch its 5,000 strong vehicle fleet to zero emissions, develop "the world's most sustainable film and TV studios", and make every Sky original production, TV channel, show and film net zero carbon.

It also pledged to help the 11,000 companies that work with Sky along "their path to net zero carbon".

And the company promised to plant trees, mangroves, and seagrass to absorb its remaining emissions, building on existing efforts that have seen Sky fund a project to restore seagrass off the Welsh coast.

The company confirmed it now plans to seek validation of its targets from the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi), and as such will publicly report on its carbon footprint and decarbonisation progress.

"We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and all businesses have the opportunity to accelerate progress and become part of the solution," said Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive of Sky. "Every business depends on and is fundamentally connected to the environment, and we have a responsibility to protect it. We need to take action now - because the world can't wait."

The target will be accompanied by a new consumer-facing campaign, dubbed #GoZero, which will see Sky use its channels and programming to encourage others to move towards net zero emissions. It pledged that its, including Sky News and the soon to be launched Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature would "inform audiences and explain how they can start the journey and #GoZero".

"We're on the journey, and we want to bring everyone with us," said Darroch. "Sky Zero will transform our business, advocate for change and inspire our 24 million customers to go zero."

The new commitments, which come on the same day as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to officially kick off a 'year of climate action' in the run up to the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, were welcomed by Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom.

"This Government is committed to both tackling climate change and to making the UK the best place in the world to grow a business," she said. "An ambitious commitment like this one from Sky shows these can be done at the same time, and I am sure many other businesses will follow suit."

Similarly, Tanya Steele, WWF chief executive, urged more businesses to join the growing ranks of corporates that are working towards net zero emissions.

"Sky's net zero pledge is ambitious and hugely welcome as it stretches across its supply chain and will reach millions of its customers," she said. "Only a handful of UK businesses are showing the leadership that is needed to help tackle the climate crisis in this way, despite the devastating toll that climate change is taking on our planet. We hope that Sky's pledge will inspire and support customers and communities to live a lower-carbon lifestyle so the impact will be felt throughout the country.

"We are running out of time to act. More companies urgently need to follow Sky's lead and commit to a science-based target limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5C. The government must deliver the policies that businesses need to cut their carbon and minimise their impact on nature, not just within their organisations but throughout all their business activities including the products and services they offer to customers."