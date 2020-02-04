Sodexo steps up single use plastics crack down

Food services giant bans single use plastics from supply chain, as Iceland launches produce packaging trial

Food services giant Sodexo has banned products containing unrecyclable polystyrene and single-use plastics from its supply chain.

All single use plastic food service items, such as takeaway boxes and cups made from unrecyclable polystyrene, will no longer be available to purchase, the company announced late last week. Sodexo's retail operations will also stop providing single use plastic bags, and will offer customers paper or reusable bags to purchase as an alternative.

The commitment is part of the company's wider sustainability strategy and builds on its May 2018 move to abandon the use of plastic stirrers and straws, preventing 1.8 million of each from being thrown away a year.

Ana Svab, corporate responsibility manager at Sodexo UK and Ireland, said: "We have already made positive steps towards reducing the amount of unrecyclable plastic products used in our business and we are thrilled with the efforts made by our teams to phase out their use of these products, and the response received from our clients and customers."

Teams have been asked to run down existing stocks of banned items to avoid creating unnecessary waste, she added.

In related news, supermarket Iceland announced last week it is to launch a trial to reduce plastic packaging by 93 per cent across a range of fresh produce items. Launched last week in 33 of Iceland's stores across London and the South East region, 38 fresh fruit and vegetable lines will use innovative new packaging that is either plastic-free or has a significantly reduced plastic content.

The trial will see 29 plastic-free or reduced plastic solutions used for the first time in the UK, including apples, mixed peppers, potatoes and carrots in plastic-free packaging.

The retailer expects the trial alone to remove seven tonnes of plastic, which will rise to 440 tonnes if the approach proves successful and is rolled out to all stores.

"We understand that consumers are particularly aware of the amount of plastic being used to package produce across the industry and we've been working hard to develop user-friendly, sustainable alternatives," said Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland. "This trial is the largest ever of its kind and we're excited to see how customers respond to the range of solutions provided. The trial is truly scalable and our findings will help to further define our strategy for eliminating plastic across our produce offering. Most importantly, customers will not have to pay a premium for the plastic-free or reduced plastic products as prices will remain exactly the same, and we're proud to be democratising choice in this way."