'Astounding': 400,000 take part in Veganuary as plant-based food sales surge

Retailers and food outlets including Tesco, M&S, Burger King and Greggs report huge sales surge for new vegan food products

Just over 400,000 people offcially signed up to follow a vegan diet in January 2020, far exceeding the 250,000 who participated a year earlier, according to figures released by the Veganuary campaign today.

A raft of new plant-based foods and menu items were also launched to coincide with the month-long event, including the first vegan offerings from fast-food giants KFC, McDonald's, and Burger King. Sales of many of the new product lines exceeded expectations, according to campaign organisers.

KFC said it sold one million vegan burgers last month, equivalent to one every three seconds, while takeaway firm Deliveroo said orders of vegan dishes rose by 78 per cent during January 2020 compared to a year earlier.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: "Many of our partners have introduced new vegan dishes to their roster which are now some of the most popular items on their menu, proving veganism is much more than just a fad."

Similarly, Pizza Hut said the number of customers ordering its vegan pizzas doubled last month and as such the chain now plans to make its plant-based 'Pepperphoni' a permanent fixture on its menu.

High street bakery chain Greggs is also now rolling out its Vegan Steak Bake across all its outlets in the UK, following the huge success of its vegan sausage roll in 2019, while sandwich chain Subway said sales of its 'Meatless Meatball Marinara' had been "phenomenal".

Retailers also saw interest in vegan products soar, according to Veganuary. Sales of Hellman's 'Vegan Mayo' reportedly grew nearly 400 per cent in Tesco during last month, while Marks & Spencer reported sales of its 'Plant Kitchen No Chicken Kiev' at a rate of four every minute.

"With the link between animal farming and the climate crisis making headlines nearly every day, we expected Veganuary 2020 to be the biggest yet, but it exceeded all of our expectations," said Toni Vernelli, Veganuary's head of communications. "We're grateful to all of the businesses embracing Veganuary and making it easier for more people to eat more plant-based food more often. Together we are making an enormous difference for animals and the planet."